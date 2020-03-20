The Swift Current RCMP municipal detachment has announced measures to control access to the detachment as a COVID-19 safety precaution for staff and the public.
These measures are implemented with immediate effect to prioritize essential policing services and reduce unnecessary personal contact.
The public access doors at the detachment are locked to control access for the safety of staff and employees. Services will still be provided to the public, but just in a different manner.
Below are the instructions for service posted on the front door of the detachment:
- Anyone who needs to contact the detachment can call 306-7784870 during office hours (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) to speak directly to an RCMP employee.
- If assistance can be provided to you over the phone, an employee or officer will do so.
- If your request requires personal contact with an officer, an employee will meet you at the front door of the detachment.
- For the safety of all, you may be asked to wear a mask while in the detachment.
- If you need officer assistance and believe you may be ill, please let us know when you make the call so our officers can be prepared ahead of time.
- Don't be alarmed if you see employees wearing extra protection.
- Fingerprinting for criminal record checks will only be done in exceptional circumstances. Non-urgent fingerprinting and criminal record checks will be available at a later date.
RCMP detachments across Saskatchewan are modifying their service delivery at front counters to restrict access to public spaces within detachments.
The RCMP's operational communication centres are fully open and fully functioning for emergency calls. Please only dial 911 in an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.