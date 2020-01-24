RCMP arrested two people following an incident Jan. 21 near Swift Current.
At 3:28 a.m. on Tuesday January 21st, members of the Swift Current City RCMP were made aware there was a theft of fuel from a farm located west of Swift Current and a resident of the farm was following the vehicle involved into the City of Swift Current.
RCMP were able to locate the vehicle a few blocks away from where the resident had last observed it.
This suspect vehicle narrowly missed hitting the police vehicle before coming to a stop with the occupants exiting the vehicle and running into a nearby residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue NW. Members chased the two occupants on foot into the residence where they were arrested. A search warrant was then obtained for the residence which resulted in 20.89 grams of Meth being seized (street value approximately $2100.00) along with $760.00 cash and $2500 worth of stolen property; mostly tools, which were taken from a garage break and enter in the City last week.
Briana Marie Peterson, 27, from Swift Current has been charged with the following offences in relation to this incident:
- Theft Under $5000.00 contrary to the Criminal Code,
- 2 counts of possession of stolen property contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code,
- Trafficking in a controlled substance contrary to section 5 (12)of theControlledDrug and Substances Act,
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act,and
- Possession of the proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
James Robert Gregory Stuart, 30, from Medicine Hat, has been charged with the following offences in relation to this incident:
- Theft Under $5000.00 contrary to the CriminalCode,
- 2 counts of possession of stolen property contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CriminalCode,
- Trafficking in a controlled substance contrary to section 5 (12) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act,
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act,
- Possession of the proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code,
- Flight from Police contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code,
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code, and
- 3 counts of failing to comply with an Undertaking contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code.
Both individuals apeeared in Provincial Court in Swift Current January 22.
