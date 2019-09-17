Swift Current Municipal RCMP received a complaint Sunday evening Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
A parent reported that their 10 year old daughter was playing with friends at a city park at 7:30 p.m. when an adult male had chased after some of the kids. The man had took hold of the girl and gave her a hug and kiss.
The girl was let go without any further incidents.
The man has been located and identified. At this time no charges have been laid and his name will not be released. RCMP confirmed the man was at the park with his granddaughter at the time of the incident. The man has been directed not to attend any public parks or playgrounds until the RCMP investigation is completed. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870.
