On December 3, two males entered a business situated on the 1600 block of Springs Drive in Swift Current.
The two males used distraction techniques to avoid video surveillance and staff while they stole cellular phones form a display unit. The males are described as:
Suspect #1: Approximately 6'1", slicked back black hair, beard stubble, wearing white shirt with picture on front, blue jeans and approximately 220 lbs.
Suspect #2: Approximately 5'6", neatly kept beard and mustache, black ball cap with a logo on the front, black jacket and blue jeans with rips in the knees and black running shoes.
If you have any information on these suspects or the theft, please contact the Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.