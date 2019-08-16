The Swift Current City RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance for information on two stolen 26” Schwinn Grande Mountain Bikes, red and white in color. The bikes were taken on two different dates from the 700 Block of 4th Avenue NW in Swift Current.
The first bike was taken July 25, 2019 and the second bike was taken August 8, 2019. If you have any information on these Mountain Bikes, please call the RCMP at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS).
Swift Current RCMP looking for stolen bikes
