The Swift Current City RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a driver in relation to a complaint of stunt driving within the City of Swift Current and also Flight from Police.
On July 24, at approximately 3:00 pm it was reported that a slim, Caucasian male in a grey t-shirt was riding a dirt bike with no licence plate and stunting on Central Avenue N. The dirt bike appeared to be a blue Yamaha Motocross with the number 48 on the (side) rear.
Members of the RCMP patrolled the area and later located the unknown male on 2nd Avenue SE. The RCMP attempted to pull over the driver who then took flight and refused to stop for police.
Should you have any information on this crime, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or your nearest police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded.
