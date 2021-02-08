The Swift Current Municipal RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle that ran into a chain-link fence in 500 block of 6th Ave South East in Swift Current in the early evening hours of January 28, 2021.
The vehicle was described as a newer model black Ford F150 with checkered flag decals on the back and an “Anti-Trudeau“ decal in the back window. The truck will likely have damage to the driver’s side front bumper and side mirror.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.