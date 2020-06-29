The Swift Current City RCMP are currently investigating a mischief that occurred to a vehicle on June 17.
In the early morning hours, suspect(s) tried to gain access into a blue 2020 Chevy Blazer that was parked on the 0 hundred block 5th Ave NE in Swift Current. Access was attempted by possibly using a crowbar or similar type tool. There was extensive damage done to the vehicle.
If anyone has information on this crime, please contact Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
