The Swift Current Municipal RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in relation to a Break and Enter that occurred to a local residence.
Between 2- 4:30 a.m. in the morning of July 14, a residence in the 200 block of 6th Avenue NE in Swift Current was broken into. The suspect(s) broke into a gun safe and took a number of firearms, including long guns and restricted firearms. The suspect(s) also took an unknown amount of ammunition as well some electronic equipment.
If any you have any information about this theft, please contact Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
