On Monday July 27 at approximately 1:20 PM a green pickup truck and a white SUV collided at the intersection of Herbert Street and 1st Avenue North West. Witnesses state the truck was on Herbert Street when it drove west into the south bound lanes of 1st Avenue NW. The truck collided with the SUV. The driver of the SUV has been transported to hospital for examination and treatment of any injuries.
The pickup truck immediately fled the scene heading south on 1st Avenue NW, then west on Chaplin Street. The truck is described as a 1990's Chev or GMC pickup, green in colour, with a box topper that is red but fading with white showing through. There is damage to the front right tire and body of the truck. Witnesses also stated the truck displayed "Rider" stickers.
Should you have any information on this occurrence please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870, or your nearest police service..
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
To modify your profile or to sign up please go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.