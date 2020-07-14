The Swift Current RCMP is investigating an assault of a woman that took place along the Chinook Parkway.
Staff Sgt. Gary Hodges told the Prairie Post the Swift Current RCMP municipal detachment is investigating an assault.
“All I can say is that we're investigating one incident that took place,” he said. “I understand there's rumours around the community that there's a whole bunch. Those are not true.”
The incident occurred between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on June 29 along the Chinook Parkway at the underpass over 13th Avenue NE by the skateboard park.
Staff Sgt. Hodges said no further details can be released to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of the victim.
There have been posts on social media by local residents, who have expressed their concerns about rumours in the community of several assaults on young women along the Chinook Parkway.
“We've only had one reported here, that we're aware of,” Staff Sgt. Hodges said. “I know of no others. And we would encourage people to come forward obviously if there had been others that we're not aware of.”
Concerned residents are holding a planning meeting tonight at 8 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Swift Current Branch Library to discuss a Take Back the Night event in the city.
