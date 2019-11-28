The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current Municipal Detachment with dates and times indicated indicated:
2019-NOVEMBER-22
4:21 PM - report of a grey Dodge Caravan speeding in the alley of 11th Avenue S.E. earlier in the day that almost hit another vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by a neighbour's teenager & the caller has made complaints of similar nature in the past about the teen's driving. This matter is still under investigation.
5: 16 PM - 911 call of a domestic dispute taking place in the parking lot of a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive.The caller stated they had seen a male & female fighting in their vehicle, both hitting each other, the female got out & then the male got out & started following her on foot. Officers attended the parking lot but were unable to locate the vehicle. Officers from the Swift Current Rural Detachment assisted City police by attending & locating the couple at their residence. In speaking with the couple officers learned that they had gotten into an argument, the female started punching & kicking the male & the male was restraining her from hitting him further however the witness confirmed they saw the male hitting the female as well. Both subjects were arrested & each will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
8:17 PM - 911 call of a possible impaired driver in a white Ford Edge swerving all over the road on Hayes Drive. Officers made patrols & were able to locate the vehicle on Weaver Crescent. Police spoke with the vehicle driver & confirmed there was no impairment. The driver stated they were driving around looking at Christmas lights. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning by police to be more attentive to their driving.
10:44 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a grey Hyundai Santa Fe to have the brake lights on the vehicle repaired.
NOVEMBER-23
12:00 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Dodge Ram for failing to obey a stop sign.
1 :35 AM - 911 call of a possible impaired driver in a white Kia Sportage leaving an establishment on the 1600 block of North Service Road E. Officers made patrols, located the vehicle & conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle driver was given a road side alcohol test that he failed after being very difficult with police administering the test & he was arrested. 36 year old Martin Hanson of Nestor Falls, Ontario has been charged with one count of failure to comply with alcohol demand & one count of impaired driving under the Criminal Code. Hanson will be appearing in Swift Current Provincial Court
December 18th, 2019.
3:08 AM - 911 call from a lost female. The call taker noted that the female was not making any sense, unable to answer any questions being asked of her & unable to speak clearly. Officers were able to locate the female, who was intoxicated on 2nd Avenue S.W. & provided her with a ride home. She was left her the care a sober individual in the residence.
1: 10 PM - report of a residential tamper alarm at a residence on the 800 block of Sterling Bay. Officers attended the residence & spoke with the homeowner, who had cancelled the alarm & confirmed there was no emergency.
1 :30 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a black Chevrolet Cavalier to have the window tint removed from the vehicle.
3:26 PM - report of a grey Buick Allure speeding past the caller on North Service Road E. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
4:24 PM - report of a licence plate being stolen off the caller's Ford F250.
4:43 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the vehicle passenger of a brown Nissan Altima for consuming cannabis in a vehicle.
9: 18 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a white Honda CR-V to have the headlights on the vehicle repaired.
11 :45 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a grey Nissan Titan to have both the headlights & tail lights repaired on the vehicle.
NOVEMBER-24
2:44 AM - report of people causing a disturbance at an establishment on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the location & the persons causing issues had left prior to police arrival.
7:33 AM - 911 call of a domestic dispute in a dwelling unit on the 300 block of Sidney Street E. The caller stated that he & a female had been drinking & she beat him up. The call taker could hear a female yelling in the background. Officers attended the dwelling unit & located the male. The male's shirt had been torn & he had scratches on his body from the female. Police attended the unit the female was believed to be in & noted that the residence had several smashed items in the living room as well as flipped over furniture. The female was arrested by police & will be charged with one count of assault & two counts of breaching her probation order under the Criminal Code.
12:14 PM - report of a hit & run that occurred earlier in the day to the caller's grey GMC Sierra while parked in the parking lot of a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. There are no suspects or witnesses.
12:31 PM - 911 call of a hit & run in the parking lot of a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. The caller stated she had witnessed a grey Saturn Aura back into the grey Ford Taurus several times & that when she told him to stop & pull over he drove away. A plate number was able to be obtained by the caller. Police attended the registered owner's home & spoke with him about the incident. The male advised that he did not know what to do when he hit the vehicle & that is why he drove away. He also admitted to police that he only had a learner's licence & knew he should not of been driving the vehicle alone. The male was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to comply with his licence restriction.
1 :30 PM - report of a dog bite on the caller's daughter that occurred six months prior. The caller did not wish any charges be pursued by police & just wanted it documented for information purposes.
4:33 PM - report of the caller's black Chevrolet Cavalier being vandalized the day prior. Someone had used white paint to write on the caller's vehicle. The paint was able to be washed off without causing damage. There are no witnesses or suspects.
6:26 PM - report of a male possibly breaching the conditions of his undertaking. This matter is still under investigation.
9:52 PM - report of loud music coming from the caller's neighbour's residence. Officers attended the location & could not
hear any loud noise but spoke with the neighbour to make them aware of the complaint that had been received .
11 :46 PM - 911 call of a possible impaired driver in a grey Nissan Sentra on Robert Street E. When police contacted the caller to obtain further details the caller stated that the driver of the Nissan had returned to the residence & would notprovide any other information to police other than they were no longer required .
