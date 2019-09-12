The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP detachment for the dates indicated:
SEPTEMBER 6
4:11 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's grey Honda Civic. The caller was leaving a location on the 1100 block of 11th Avenue N.E. when a red Chevrolet Cobalt backed into her vehicle & drove away without stopping. A plate number for the Cobalt was obtained. This matter is still under investigation.
4:57 PM - report of a sexual assault. This matter is still under investigation.
6:22 PM - report of a fight involving 10-14 youth at a park on 8th Avenue N.W . Officers attended the park & located children playing. Police spoke with the two male youth involved who confirmed they had gotten into a fight but had made up & were now friends. Officers gave verbal warnings to both youth about the dangers of fighting & confirmed neither had any injuries.
8:50 PM - report of a grey Chevrolet Monte Carlo cutting the caller off on Memorial Drive. The vehicle then started speeding at approximately 70-80km & was passing vehicles illegally. This matter is still under investigation.
9:45 PM - report of yelling & screaming coming from a dwelling unit on the 300 block of 1st Avenue N.W . Officers attended the location & could hear music & loud talking from outside the building. Upon police entering the building they spoke to a tenant outside having a cigarette who confirmed that they were a resident of the unit in question & they were throwing a family party. Police gave the tenant a verbal warning about the volume & the music was turned down. No further calls were received in relation to this complaint.
9:57 PM - 911 call of three kids wearing hoodies on the 200 block of Gibbs Street E. knocking on the caller's door loudly & then running away laughing when the door was answered. Police made patrols but did not locate any kids in the area.
10:40 PM - 911 call of approximately five to six kids believed to be the ones knocking on the caller's door earlier & running away are now in a red Chevrolet SUV & keep driving past the caller's residence on the 200 block of Gibbs Street E. Officers made patrols of the area & located the vehicle & it's occupants who advised they were out looking for a neighbour's dog. This matter is still under investigation.
SEPTEMBER 7
8:56 AM - report of on-going issues with the caller's neighbour yelling at him & confronting him over small issues. Police spoke to the neighbour who advised her concerns are with the neighbour & his family speeding in the area. The neighbour was advised that going forward she should bring any concerns to police instead of confronting the neighbour. Both agreed to keep the peace with each other.
1:14 PM - 911 call of a male on a motorcycle all over the road on Central Avenue N. & travelling very slow. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the motorcycle.
2:00 PM - while on patrol officers were waved down by an employee of a business on the 500 block of South Service Road E. Upon arriving at the business the officer was approached by a patron of the business who was upset with the employee because he "wouldn't mind his own business". The employee had inserted himself into an argument the male was having with his family. The male was verbally warned about causing a disturbance & everyone left the location.
5:33 PM - a male attended the Detachment with a note that had been taped to the door of his business by a customer & was wanting to speak with an officer about whether it could be considered a threat. Police reviewed the note & confirmed the note was not a threat.
5:52 PM - 911 call of a semi all over the road on the #1 Highway, almost going into the ditch. Patrols were made by both City & Rural RCMP but the semi was unable to be located.
8:41 PM - report of the caller's children , who are with their father, contacting the caller advising the father hit one of the children & they are now scared & the caller is hoping police will escort her to the residence to obtain her children. Police & child services attended the residence & determined no assault had taken place & there were no grounds to remove the children from the home. All children were spoken to by police & all stated they felt safe & wanted to stay at their dad's residence.
10:08 PM - report of youth knocking on doors in the neighbourhood of Matador Drive & then running away. Police made patrols but were unable to locate any youth in the area.
SEPTEMBER 8
1:11 AM - report from a male advising he was being hit & punched by his girlfriend. The caller advised the girlfriend had also caused damage to the hotel room &was refusing to let him leave. Police attended & located the girlfriend who was very intoxicated. The female was arrested by police & will be charged with one count of assault & one count of mischief under the Criminal Code.
1:24 AM - 911 call of a fight at a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue N.E. The caller stated it appeared the fight may be coming to an end. Officers attended the location & no fight was in progress. Officers spoke with staff at the location however no one was able to identify anyone involved.
8:55 AM - report of a hitchhiker staying at the caller's residence & she thinks he may be controlling the mind of her adult son who lives upstairs. The caller stated she has not seen her son in a few days and was not sure if he was home. Officers attended the residence to check on the wellbeing of the caller's son. Both males were in the residence & officers observed nothing of concern.
10:38 AM - report of a small dog running on the street of North Service Road E. The City of Swift Current's dog catcher was contacted to make attempts to locate the animal.
1:12 PM - 911 call of a domestic dispute between a male & female on Chaplin Street W. The caller stated the woman is lying on the road in a ball & a male is yelling at her. Officers attended the area & located both subjects sitting inside a vehicle. Police were able to confirm no assault had taken place & the female advised she has a history of having panic attacks & that's what had taken place & the male had been trying to calm her down. Both were given verbal warnings from police about causing a disturbance.
4:26 PM - request to have a male removed from the caller's residence. The caller stated the police had been to her residence prior that morning to conduct a wellbeing check on her son & after police left the residence the male came downstairs & started yelling at her, throwing fists at her & making threats to burn her house down. Police attended the residence & while on scene the male assaulted another male in the residence. The male was arrested by police & will be charged with two counts of assault, one count of uttering threats, one count of mischief & one count of possessing a weapon contrary to a court order under the Criminal Code.
4:58 PM - 911 call from a female advising someone needs to come turn off the water. The caller advised there is water leaking from a fire hydrant outside & she's concerned it may leak into her residence. The City of Swift Current was contacted & a worker attended to tighten the valve on the hydrant.
5:15 PM - report of a female continuing to send harassing messages to the caller. This matter had been reported to police earlier in the week & is still under investigation.
5:33 PM - report of semi's parked along the South Service Road E. Officers made patrols of the area & no semi's were located .
5:45 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female & her children. The caller has been trying to reach her for the last several hours with no response & is concerned as the female has a history with drug abuse. Police located the female & her children at home & everyone was okay.
6:06 PM - report of kids knocking on doors & running away on the 400 block of Matador Drive. Officers were tied up on another matter but advised the caller they would make patrols once able to do so. Officers made patrols of the area later that evening & did not locate anything suspicious.
7:46 PM - request to conduct wellbeing check on a couple travelling from Medicine Hat back to Swift Current. The caller states that the couple left Medicine Hat at 3PM & is now unable to reach them by phone. Attempts to reach the couple by phone were made by Detachment staff & police attended the residence but no one was home. A short while later Detachment staff received a phone call from the couple advising they were fine & had been across the street at a neighbours house & they have contacted family to advise them they're okay. '
9:15 PM - report of a tenant causing a disturbance in a dwelling unit on the 600 block of 6th Avenue N.E. The caller states there is a male who is believed to be intoxicated yelling in the hallway. The caller believes the male is trying to make a point to other tenants in the building because he had been woken up at 1AM by people slamming doors. The caller has asked the male to stop but he refuses. Police attended the building & spoke to the male who agreed to return to his suite & be quiet. The male was advised by police to contact the building manager or police about noise complaints in the future.
