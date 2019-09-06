The Swift Current Municipal RCMP is seeking the public assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in the fraudulent use of banking cards in Swift Current.
In the early hours of Friday, July 26th 2019, a garage on 4th Ave NE in Swift Current SK was broken into and a wallet was stolen from a vehicle inside. That same morning banking cards from the wallet were used at many businesses in Swift Current using the tap function.
The RCMP obtained video footage from the locations and Tatroy STANLEY (23) was identified as one of the suspects using the banking cards. STANLEY was with an unidentified female who also used the banking cards. A warrant of arrest has been issued for STANLEY and he is currently wanted by police for Fraud and Possession of Stolen Property. STANLEY was last seen driving an older model, dark coloured Chrysler Sebring with the unidentified female.
Please contact Swift Current Municipal RCMP at (306)778-4870 or your local police service if you recognize the female suspect or have any information on this crime.
Should you have any information on this crime, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or your nearest police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, *8477 on Sask-Tel Mobility, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and calls are not traced or recorded. If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00
