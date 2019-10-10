The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP detachment October 4-6:
0CTOBER-04
4:32 PM - Report of the licence plate being stolen off the caller's white Ford F150 while parked on the 500 block of 1st Avenue N.E. There are no suspects or witnesses.
5:51 PM - Male attended the Detachment wishing to speak to police about a male who has been mistreating his sister and who had also kicked in her door a couple months ago. This matter is still under investigation.
6:10 PM - 911 call of an unwanted male at a residence on the 1500 block of Chaplin Street E. The male and the caller's sister had ended their relationship and the male was sitting in his truck on the drive way refusing to leave. Officers attended the residence and spoke to all involved persons. A peace bond will be pursued by the female, however no criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
8:05 PM - Female attended the Detachment wanting a no-contact order put in place between herself and a co-worker who has been making racial slurs towards the female's employer at a different job. Police spoke with the female who was advised she should have a discussion with her employer as there is nothing criminal taking place at this time.
9:11 PM - 911 call of people running down the alley of the 200 block of 15th Avenue N.E. southbound followed by what sounds like breaking glass. Officers made patrols of the area but did not locate anything suspicious.
10:02 PM - Request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female. The caller stated the lights in the female's residence have been on for the last four days and her vehicle hasn't moved. Police were able to get in touch with the female who advised she was fine and was over at a friend's residence.
0CTOBER-05
5:28 AM - Report of the caller's adult daughter missing. The caller's daughter and her mother had been travelling across Canada, stopping in Swift Current. The daughter had left the motel they were staying in after getting into an argument with her boyfriend on the phone and now cannot be found. Police were able to locate the female at a house party and returned her to the motel.
8:47 AM - While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue Pontiac Grand Am on Central Avenue N. During the traffic stop officers located crystal meth and both vehicle occupants were on court ordered conditions not to be in possession of drugs. 36-year-old Mark Rogerson has been charged with one count of possessing crystal meth and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his undertaking under the Criminal Code. 32-year-old Ashley Taniskishayinew has been charged with one count of possessing crystal meth and six counts of failing to comply with the conditions of her recognizance under the Criminal Code. Both subjects appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court October 7, 2019.
10:47 AM - Report of an elderly female potentially defrauding a business after writing a cheque for a large amount of money. The female had been in the business, hadn't been wearing shoes and appeared to be confused. This matter is still under investigation.
11:55 AM - Report of a sexual assault. This matter is still under investigation.
2:53 PM - 911 misdial from a location on the 2200 block of Woodrow Lloyd Place. Officers attended the location and confirmed no emergency was taking place and 911 had been dialled by mistake.
3:34 PM - Report of a hit and run to the caller's blue Ford Ranger while parked in a parking lot on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue N.E. The caller suspects his vehicle was hit by a neighbour who parks next to him. Both parties spoke with police and the neighbour confirmed they would be sorting it out between the two of them.
6:32 PM - Report of the caller's neighbours arguing. The caller can hear yelling, banging and swearing coming from the residence and believes one of them left. Officers attended the residence and no one was home. Police returned to the residence an hour later and spoke to both parties who advised there had been no argument.
6:37 PM - Report of a traffic hazard on the #1 Highway. The caller advised there was a male who ran out of fuel on the highway and was trying to get it moved onto the shoulder but is blocking traffic a little bit. Officers attended the highway and provided traffic control until the vehicle was able to be fuelled up and continue on its way.
8:40 PM - Report of a possible impaired driver. The caller stated a red Ford F150 was travelling on the #1 Highway at an extremely slow rate of speed. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver who was confirmed not to be impaired, however the driver only held a learner's licence and did not have any other occupants in the vehicle. The vehicle driver was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for operating a motor vehicle unaccompanied.
9:12 PM - Report of a two-vehicle collision on the 200 block of Macoun Drive. The caller advised she'd backed into another relatives vehicle that was from out of Province. Police attended and forwarded all required information onto local insurance. No one was charged as a result of the collision.
9:53 PM - Report of a possible impaired driver. A grey GMC Sierra was swerving all over the road and was last seen parked in the parking lot of a business located on the 1700 block of Springs Drive. Police attended the area and located the vehicle and driver who was confirmed to not be impaired but was tired.
9:59 PM - Report of four male youth who were caught shoplifting at a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. Three of the males acted as decoys while the fourth stole an item. All the youth were issued ban letters by the business. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
0CTOBER-06
1:34 AM - Report of the caller's garage situated on the 300 block of MacDonald Drive being broken into and gone through. The caller didn't believe anything had been taken but the padlock had been broken off and items had been moved around. This matter is still under investigation.
8:04 AM - Report of the caller's garage situated on the 400 block of 15th Avenue N.E. being broken into and gone through. Items from the garage as well as items from the vehicle parked inside the garage had been stolen. This matter is still under investigation.
9:39 AM - Report of the caller's unlocked vehicle being gone through and items stolen from it sometime overnight while parked in the parking lot of a business on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. This matter is still under investigation.
1:02 PM - Report of a domestic assault that occurred four days prior. This matter is still under investigation.
3:22 PM - 911 call of a child in traffic on 11th Avenue N.W . The call taker could hear a child screaming in the background and a female saying she needed help. When the female came back on the line with the call taker she advised that her child was having an episode, lashing out and ran onto the street. The child was taken to hospital for evaluation.
5:33 PM - Report of the caller's unlocked vehicle being gone through sometime overnight while parked on the 300 block of Laurier Drive. Nothing had been stolen but a pair of bolt cutter's had been left behind. This matter is still under investigation .
6:00 PM - Request to have police assist with a teenager who has mental health concerns and is being violent with family members. Police attended the residence where the youth had already calmed down. The family was escorted to the hospital by police for evalutation.
6:01 PM - Report of the caller's keys being stolen from a business on the 400 block of South Service Road E. The male advised he'd forgotten his keys on the table and when he returned they were no longer there and they had not been turned in or picked up by staff working. This matter is still under investigation . ·
6:33 PM - Report of a male hiding in the caller's trees in her front yard. The male is on police conditions not to have contact with the caller or attend her residence. A neighbour who had witnessed this advised that the male was on City property, the caller's adult son came outside and met the male who appeared to be waiting for him and they left the area. This matter is still under investigation.
6:45 PM - Report of a possible impaired driver leaving a location on the 200 block of 1st Avenue N.E. in a small silver truck. Police made patrols of the area but did not locate any vehicles matching the description provided.
7:40 PM - Report of the father of the caller's daughter refusing to leave her residence. Police attended the location and determined that there had been a miscommunication between the two and when the father had said his daughter's pet would not be leaving with him it was misunderstood as him not wanting to leave. The matter was resolved without criminal charges .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.