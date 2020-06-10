The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current Municipal Detachment RCMP on dates indicated:
JUNE-05
4:00 PM - report of a suicidal individual. Officers along with Swift Current EMS attended the individual's residence where they were non-cooperative with police. The individual was apprehended under the Mental Health Act & transported to hospital for evaluation.
5:24 PM - while on patrol officers issued tickets to the driver of a black Ford Ranger for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration & operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence under the Traffic Safety Act.
6:46 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Chrysler Lebaron for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence.
6:57 PM - report of the caller's neighbour playing drums loudly at all hours of the night. Police spoke with the neighbour who confirmed he plays drums but does not play late at night. This matter is still on-going.
8:11 PM - report of a male leaving threatening voicemails on the caller's phone about causing harm to her & her property. Officers were able to locate & arrest the male who was held in police custody. 36 year old Allan Fraser of Saskatoon, SK has been charged with two counts of uttering threats under the Criminal Code & one count of possession of methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act. Fraser appeared in Swift Current Municipal Court on June 8, 2020.
8:46 PM - report of a male breaching the conditions of his police ordered undertaking & threatening to come after the caller & their family. A warrant for the male's arrest was issued & he was later arrested by the Swift Current Rural Detachment & held in police custody. 62 year old Reginald Sutherland has been charged with one count of uttering threats & one count of failing to comply with his undertaking condition under the Criminal Code. Sutherland appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on June 8, 2020.
10:19 PM - 911 hang up call from an unregistered cellphone coming from the 500 block of Robert Street E. The female caller was slurring her words & saying her daughter was stuck in a tree outside & then disconnected. Officers made patrols of the area but did not locate anyone who appeared to need assistance. Police have received similar calls like this in the past to the same area & suspect it was a prank call.
10:31 PM - report of a possible impaired driver in the grey Pontiac G6 on 6th Avenue N.W. swerving all over the road & almost getting into a collision with an oncoming vehicle. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle however a plate number was able to be obtained & police will be following up with the registered owner. This matter is still under investigation.
11:35 PM - report of loud noise & music coming from a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Robert Street E. Officers attended & the apartment occupants were told to turn their music down.
JUNE-06
7:26 AM - report of an abandoned grey Chevrolet Uplander behind a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive for the last three days & the caller thought perhaps the vehicle was stolen & provided the plate number. Police were able to confirm the vehicle was not stolen but were unable to obtain a phone number for the registered owner or their next of kin. The vehicle was not blocking traffic & the business could have the vehicle towed if they no longer wanted it there.
9:49 AM - 911 hang up call from a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive. Nothing could be heard or said & then the call disconnected. On call back it sounded like a fax machine. Police contacted the location & spoke with switchboard operators who advised no emergency was taking place & police assistance was not required.
10:41 AM - report of a female driving a white GMC Terrain hitting a parked blue Suzuki Grand Vitara in the parking lot of a business on the 1500 block of North Service Road E. A witness to the collision had advised the female driver that she hit the vehicle but she still left the location without speaking to the other vehicle owner. A plate number for the female driver was obtained & police spoke with the female who advised she did not believe she needed to stay at the collision scene because there had been no damage to her vehicle. Police advised the female that the other vehicle had damage to it including paint transfer & the bumper being popped out. The adult female driver was charged with failing to notify a property owner of damage from an accident & failing to report an accident to police under the Traffic Safety Act.
1: 12 PM - report of the caller backing into another vehicle in the parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North Service Road W. with his blue Dodge Ram. The caller did not speak to the owner of the vehicle, obtain the other vehicle's plate number & did not check for any damage or leave his information on the other vehicle. Police attended the business & reviewed video footage but it did not capture the collision. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning by police about the consequences of committing a hit & run.
2:09 PM - report of banking cards being stolen out of the caller's wallet. The caller checked his banking information & someone had applied for COVID-19 relief under his name without his knowledge & then transferred the money out of his account. This matter is still under investigation.
2:55 PM - 911 static line call from a business on the 1900 block of North Railway Street W. Officers attended the business & there appeared to be no one inside that looked to be in need of assistance. Officers made sure the building was secure prior to leaving the location.
3:58 PM - report of an alarm coming from a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the
business & confirmed the alarm to be false.
4:42 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's silver Chevrolet Silverado while parked at a business on the 1800 block of
Memorial Drive. A note has been left on the caller's vehicle by a witness who had seen a grey GMC Sierra hit it & drove
away. A plate number for the GMC truck was able to obtained during the call. This matter is still under investigation.
7:52 PM - report of a gold colored, four door Lincoln doing burnouts & driving recklessly on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue
N.E. & when the caller went to approach the driver of the vehicle, he left the area. Officers made patrols of the area &
were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided .
8:33 PM - report of a suspicious red Pontiac Sunfire parked on the 100 block of Grey Street W. & then driving by the area
slowly after being noticed by the caller. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
8:40 PM - 911 call of online harassment. This matter is still under investigation.
9:51 PM - 911 call of a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Aspen Drive. The caller stated that an intoxicated male came
barging into the residence & he is "freaking out" on his fiancee & another female at the house. Officers attended the
location & confirmed no physical assault had occurred. The male was arrested by police & held in custody until he could
be released once sober. No charges were laid in relation to the incident.
11:58 PM - report of a neighbour on the 200 block of 4th Avenue N.W. having a loud party outside for the last several
hours. Officers attended the residence & spoke to the party goers. The owner of the property had gone to bed so
members asked that party be shut down & everyone head home.
3:43 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female in Swift Current. The caller stated that he believed the
female was with tier ex-boyfriend who has been abusive with her in the past & wants to make sure she is okay. Officers
attended the female's residence & spoke to both her & the male. The complaint ended up being a case of mistaken
identity as the male with the female this evening happened to have the same first name as the ex-boyfriend . In speaking
with this female, details of past abuse from her ex-boyfriend were disclosed & are now being investigated by police.
8:35 AM - report of a stolen Dodge Nitro. The caller stated he'd purchased the vehicle from a male & then was later
contacted by someone advising that the vehicle had been stolen from him by the male & requested payment for it.
Officers confirmed that the vehicle had not been reported stolen to police. Police contacted the male saying the vehicle
had been his & he believed that the vehicle had been transferred from his name fraudulently. Police followed up with SGI
& were able to determine the vehicle had never been in this male's name & the transfer between the caller & the male he
received the vehicle from was non-fraudulent.
5: 11 PM - 911 static call from a business on the 1900 block of North Railway Street W. Police attended the business &
confirmed no one was in need of assistance.
7:03 PM - report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of McIntosh Street E. & 4th Avenue S.E. involving a blue
Ford Mustang & a blue Nissan Sentra. Officers attended where the Fire Department & EMS were already on scene &
EMS was transporting one female who'd been a passenger in one of the vehicles to hospital for evaluation of minor
injuries. Both vehicles were not drivable & were required to be towed. The driver of the Mustang had failed to yield to the
right of way driver at the uncontrolled intersection. The driver of the Nissan Sentra had a novice one driver's licence & had
too many occupants in the vehicle. The driver was charged with failing to comply with their licence restrictions under the
Traffic Safety Act. The driver of the Ford Mustang was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for operating a motor vehicle
without a valid driver's licence & fail ing to yield right of way at an uncontrolled intersection.
9:09 PM - report of people on the roof of a business on the 100 block of Central Avenue N. throwing things down at
people & vehicles. Officers attended the business & did not locate anyone on the roof & no other similar calls were received.
10:01 PM - 911 call of a break & enter & theft from the caller's residence the night prior by a male known to the caller. This matter is still under investigation.
10:50 PM - report of the complainant's roommate having her bank card. The complainant would like the male to returnher card & gather his belongings & leave her home. Police were present while the male gathered his things & returned the card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.