The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP in the dates indicated:
NOVEMBER-15
4:30 PM - report of a break and enter to the caller's residence on the 200 block of Gibbs Street W. Items were stolen & broken in the home. This matter is still under investigation.
5:46 PM - report of a hit and run to the caller's red Mazda CX-5 while parked in the parking lot of a business on the 700 block of South Railway Street W. There are no witnesses or suspects.
8:22 PM - report of harassing text messages. The caller stated he has been receiving multiple text messages from a former employee about money owed and would like it to stop. Police spoke with the male who was warned by police to cease communication with the caller and to pursue the matter in civil court if he believed money was owed to him.
NOVEMBER-16
12:54 AM - 911 call from a female reporting her husband took her phone away and was refusing to return it. Officers attended the caller's residence and spoke with the female who was heavily intoxicated and her husband who was sober. The husband agreed to return the phone and both confirmed they would be sleeping in separate rooms for the night to prevent further issues.
5:14 AM - report of a motion alarm coming from a location on the 500 block of 6th Avenue S. E. Officers attended &determined the alarm to be false after securing the building and finding a window that had been left open that was moving the blinds.
8:28 AM - report of a red Chevrolet Equinox not stopping at a pedestrian cross walk on George Street E. Police spoke with the driver of the vehicle who was given a verbal warning about stopping for pedestrians.
10:31 AM - report of a suspicious red Chevrolet Impala on 6th Avenue S.E. The vehicle is running, has a broken rear window and has its hazard lights on. The caller stated it also looked like someone may be inside the vehicle sleeping. Officers attended the location and spoke with the vehicle occupant who advised she had ran out of fuel for the vehicle but would have it moved soon. Police confirmed the vehicle occupant was not impaired by alcohol prior to their leaving.
4:34 PM - report of the caller's residence, that is currently for sale, being listed online for rent by an unknown person. The caller was advised this is a common scam and to report it to the site to have it removed.
10:24 PM - report of the caller's daughter receiving harassing messages from some school mates after one of the school mates had recently been suspended. This matter is still under investigation.
11 :54 PM - 911 call of an intoxicated female at a business on the 400 block of South Service Road E. The caller stated that the female appears to be "out of it". Officers attended the business and assisted with providing a ride to the female to where she was staying for the night. Upon leaving the business police ran the plate number of the vehicle she had driven to the business and learned the vehicle was stolen out of Regina. Upon search of the vehicle police also located items belonging to the registered owner of the vehicle. The female was arrested by police andupon search of her person, drugs were also found. 29 year old, Celita Peepeetch of Regina, Saskatchewan has been charged with one count of property obtained by crime under the Criminal Code and two counts of possession of an opioid under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Peepeetch appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on Monday November 18th.
NOVEMBER-17
2:35 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Chevrolet Cavalier for operating a motor vehicle with a learner's licence &andnot having a qualified licenced driver in the vehicle.
3:33 AM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a red Honda Odessy to have the headlightson the vehicle repaired.
5:38 AM - while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Honda Civic that was seen leaving a party that police had been made aware of on the 500 block of Aspen Drive. The driver of the vehicle, an adult female, failed her road side alcohol test and was issued a 60 day driving suspension. The vehicle passenger, an adult male, was issued a ticket for possessing alcohol.
8:57 AM - 911 call of a suicidal individual. Both police and EMS attended the individual's residence who agreed to attend the hospital for evaluation.
9:21 AM - 911 call from a female stating that two days prior her phone had been stolen by a female she knows. This matter is still under investigation.
11 : 19 AM - 911 hang up call from a residence on the 400 block of Milburn Crescent. Officers attended the residence & confirmed no emergency was taking place. The homeowner's children had been playing with the phone & dialled 911 .
12:31 PM - report of a motion alarm coming from a location on the 2100 block of Gladstone Street E. Officers attended the location & determined the alarm to be false after securing the building.
12:35 PM - request to conduct wellbeing check. The caller stated his male friend was supposed to attend a church service with him that day and he isn't answering his phone. Officers attended the male's residence and located him at home. The male was told to contact the caller and let him know he's alright.
1 :05 PM - report of a black Ford Mustang doing burn outs in the parking lot of a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the area and located the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle police learned the driver had a suspended driver's licence and he was issued a ticket for same.
3:41 PM - report of an abandoned black Pontiac Pursuit in the parking lot of the caller's business on the 1000 block of Central Avenue N. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted by police and she advised she would be moving it this week. The caller was advised by police of same and to have the vehicle towed if it's not moved.
5:10 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female. Police located the female at her residence with a friend.
6:35 PM - report of a hit and run to the caller's grey Dodge Ram while parked on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. There are no suspects or witnesses.
7: 18 PM - report of unwanted persons in the caller's residence. A female contacted the Detachment demanding police remove two people from her residence. Police attended the residence and spoke with the caller who was heavily intoxicated wanting a male and female removed from her home. In speaking with the two subjects the caller wanted removed, police learned the male had moved into the home a few months prior. While police were arranging for the two subjects to stay somewhere else for the night, the caller changed her mind and did not want them to leave and apologized for having police attend.
8:05 PM - request to assist staff at a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive with an out of control client.
Officers attended and assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.