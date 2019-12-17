Swift Current Municipal Detachment hashe following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
2019-DECEMBER-13
4: 13 PM - report of a dispute at a business. The caller stated that earlier in the day he'd been at a local service station to fuel up his vehicle & the pump kept clicking off. The employee at the business told the caller to leave & come back when
his fuel tank was fixed. The caller admitted he called the employee a rude name & was chased out of the business by another employee who overheard the dispute. The caller only wished the call be documented for information purposes.
6:28 PM - 911 call of a domestic dispute on the 400 block of Curry Crescent. Officers attended the location & learned the involved parties were disputing child custody. There was no court ordered agreement put in place yet. During the
discussion it was revealed that there have been past domestic assaults between the two. This matter is still under investigation.
9:44 PM - report of an erratic driver leaving a business on the 1400 block of North Service Road E. The caller stated a white Ford Ranger had left the location almost hitting the caller's vehicle. Police made patrols & were able to locate the vehicle & confirmed the driver was not impaired. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning by police.
10:01 PM - report of a female youth driving a Ford Fusion erratically in the parking lot of a location on Highland Drive. Officers made patrols for the vehicle but were unable to locate it. Police attended the female youth's residence & spoke toher parents who advised they would be speaking to her about the complaint.
11 :26 PM - report of a brown Ford F150 driving through the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of South Service Road E. & the vehicle occupants are throwing things out the window. Officers made patrols, located the vehicle & conducted a traffic stop. Police confirmed the vehicle driver was not impaired & advised he & his passengers, all who were male youth, were throwing ketchup packets at vehicles because they were bored . Police gave verbal warnings to all the vehicle occupants about their behaviour.
2019-DECEMBER-14
1: 10 PM - report of a suicidal individual. Police attended the individual's residence just as they were returning home & they attempted to run from police on foot. Police were able to catch up to the individual & arrested them under the Mental Health Act where they were then taken to hospital for evaluation.
3:25 AM - 911 call of a domestic dispute in a dwelling unit on the O block of Burke Crescent. The caller stated she can hear banging & a female crying in a suite on the second floor. Officers attended the location & learned no assault had taken place & the two individuals had gotten into an argument & a Christmas tree has been thrown .
4:30 AM - report of a male & female yelling at each other outside a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Robert Street E. Officers attended the location & spoke to a male they suspected was involved in the dispute who denied anything happening.
12:00 PM - report of a licence plate being stolen off the caller's green Jeep Liberty while parked on the 700 block of Chaplin Street W.
2:00 PM - report of a collision on the #4 Highway. The caller was in a black Chevrolet Silverado & stated that she couldn't get out of the way fast enough when she was struck by a brown Lexus LS400. The caller stated that the driver of the other vehicle got out & started yelling at her. Officers attended the location. No one was injured as a result of the collision & both vehicles were still driveable. No one was charged as a result of the collision.
2:47 PM - report of a noise complaint in a dwelling unit on the 200 block of 9th Avenue N.W. The caller stated that there is loud music coming from one of the suites & would like police to attend . Officers attended the location & could not hear any loud music but did give a verbal warning to the suite occupants about the music.
4:42 PM - report of a theft from a business on the 1700 block of Memorial Drive. A male had entered the business, tried on a pair of boots & then walked out of the business in the boots without paying for them. This matter is still under investigation.
5:47 PM - report of harassment. The caller stated that an ex-boyfriend has moved in beside her & has started following her around in his vehicle & will sit outside his residence revving his engine & staring at her. This matter is still under investigation.
6: 18 PM - report of a sexual assault. This matter is still under investigation.
8:13 PM - report of a mischief. The caller stated that a friend had been driving his black Dodge Ram when it suddenly started knocking. The caller stated he further inspected his vehicle & could see sugar had been poured into his gas tank & suspects he may know who is responsible. This matter is still under investigation.
9:46 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended the location & determined the alarm to be false & no emergency was taking place.
10:09 PM - report of a single vehicle rollover on the #1 Highway & 11th Avenue N.W. Officers along with the Swift Current Fire Department attended the location where the driver of the vehicle had taken off running from the scene. The driver of the vehicle was caught by members of the Swift Current Fire Department aiding in officers to be able to catch up & arrest the adult male driver who was later confirmed to be impaired by alcohol. The male will be charged with impaired driving under the Criminal Code as well as failing to report an accident to police under the Traffic Safety Act.
DECEMBER-15
3:44 AM - 911 call of a noise complaint at a dwelling unit on the 500 block of 6th Avenue N.E. The caller states there is shouting & yelling coming from one of the suites in the complex. Police attended & gave verbal warnings to the occupants of the suite about the level of noise being made.
9:38 AM - report of a hit & run . A male attended the Detachment to report he backed into a large black SUV the night prior in the parking lot of a business on the 1400 block of North Service Road E. & thought he should perhaps report it. There was very little damage to the male's vehicle & was unable to provide a make & model or licence plate number for the vehicle he struck. This matter is still under investigation.
9:58 AM - report of the caller's landlord issuing an immediate notice to vacate. The caller stated the notice was issued due to non-payment of rent & that the landlord will be at his residence in an hour to do a walk through but the caller advised he's going to refuse to leave. Officers attended the residence to assist with keeping the peace & advised both the caller & landlord that this was not a police matter & to speak with the rentalsmen or pursue the matter civilly through the courts.
10:34 AM - report of a two vehicle collision on the 100 block of Central Avenue S. Police attended the collision where a red Ford Escape slid through an icy intersection hitting a grey GMC Sierra. No one was injured as a result of the collision & no charges were laid.
12:16 PM - report of a female needing assistance. The female caller advised she'd been kicked out of her sister's residence she'd been staying in & now has no where to go & is cold. Officers attended the female's location & picked her up returning her to her sister's home who advised she had not been kicked out, they'd had an argument & she could continue to live there.
1:02 PM - report of a grey Toyota Rav 4 hitting a sign in the parking lot of a location on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue N.E. The vehicle was required to be towed. This matter is still under investigation.
3:42 PM - report of a vehicle fire on Gladstone Street W. No one was injured in the fire. The driver of the vehicle advised he'd been having issues with the engine for the last couple of weeks. Swift Current Fire Department attended & put out the fire, deeming it non-suspicious & the vehicle was towed.
