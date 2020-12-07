The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current Municipal Detachment on the dates indicated:
DECEMBER-04
No calls for service after 4:00 pm.
DECEMBER-05
5:30 AM - 911 call from a female reporting that a male who is on court ordered conditions to not have contact with her was at the door of her residence trying to get in. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the male. Police returned to the caller's residence & in further discussion learned the male had assaulted the female earlier in the evening at an establishment downtown. Police were able to later locate & arrest the male who will be charged with one count of assault & two counts of failing to comply with his probation order under the Criminal Code.
6:47 AM - while on patrol officers issued written warnings to the driver of a white Ford Explorer for failing to use his headlights at night & failing to produce his driver's licence upon officer request.
10: 12 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Jeep T J for speeding. The driver of the vehicle was also issued written warnings for having inadequate mudflaps, fenders or body over hang & for failing to produce his driver's licence upon officer request.
10:53 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female who the caller has not been able to get a hold of for two weeks. Officers attended the female's last known address & learned she was no longer residing there. Officers made checks at further residences, hotels & the hospital in Swift Current but did not locate the female. Later in the evening the female attended the Detachment with a friend after hearing police had been trying to find her. The female appeared to be on some kind of intoxicant & not doing well. The female was transported to the hospital by police voluntarily for evaluation.
1:33 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Mazda 3 for not displaying their permit on the rear window of the vehicle.
DECEMBER-06
7:25 AM - request from Lethbridge Police Service to assist with locating & arresting a male who has a warrant out for his arrest that may be in the Swift Current area. Police were able to locate the male, arrest him & make arrangements for him to be transported back to their jurisdiction.
7:41 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a green Ford Explorer for disobeying a stop sign.
12:29 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala for holding, viewing , using or manipulating an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
1:21 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red GMC Terrain for using his cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
3:23 PM - report of kids playing on the creek ice near the Chinook Golf Course. Officers attended the creek & found a family playing hockey & ice fishing as the ice was thick enough.
4:16 PM - request from a female to have a restraining order put in place against a male. This matter is still under investigation.
5:41 PM - report of the caller's ex-neighbour yelling profanities at the caller & his children. There have been on-going issues between the caller & the former neighbour with similar complaints having been made previously. Upon further discussion with police the caller advised he did not wish to have the matter pursued by police & would call back if anything further occurred.
5:49 PM - report of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Fusion parked on the 300 block of 5th Avenue SE. Officers attended the location & found an adult male sleeping in the running vehicle & observed several cans of alcohol in the back seat. The male was woken by police & asked to provide a breath sample to which he failed. The male was arrested by police & taken to the Detachment for further breath tests. The male was later released with documents for a future court date. The male will be charged with impaired driving under the Criminal Code.
9:27 PM - report of a suicidal individual. Officers attended the individual's location where EMS was already on scene tending to the individual who was then transported to hospital for evaluation.
