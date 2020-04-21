The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current Municipal Detachment for dates indicated:
APRIL-17
4: 19 PM - report of a male causing a disturbance at a business on the 100 block of 1st Avenue N .E. The caller advised that the male had then threatened to take him own life. Officers attended the location & determined the male as not suicidal, he was upset with the restrictions set in place by the business because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
4:56 PM - report of a possible impaired driver at a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. The caller advised that the female driver of a grey GMC Sierra appeared to be on drugs. A plate number was obtained during the call & officers were able to determine the driver was not impaired as they'd had dealings with her approximately 20 minutes before this call was received.
7: 10 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Buick Encore for failing to obey a stop sign.
9:36 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a brown Toyota Camry for failing to obey a stop sign.
9:24 PM - report of an unwanted male at a dwelling unit on the O block of Central Avenue N. The male had previously
been evicted from the dwelling unit & not welcome to come back but was there in one of the suites. Officers attended the location & escorted the male off the property.
10: 13 PM - report of the unwanted male returning to the dwelling unit on the O block of Central Avenue N. The caller
stated the male was there threatening to kill the caller. Officers returned to the location & upon arrival the male was yelling at the caller. The male was arrested by police & held in police custody to appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on April 20. 42 year old William Kinney has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, one count of assault with weapon & one count of causing a disturbance under the Criminal Code.
10:58 PM - report of a male trying to get into the caller's apartment & he is breaching is court ordered probation. Officers attended the location & determined the male was not breaching his probation, he had been residing in the apartment with the caller who no longer wanted him staying there. The male removed his property from the apartment & would update police & his probation officer with his new address.
APRIL-18
12:34 AM - report of a burglary alarm at a business on the 100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the location as the keyholder was cancelling the alarm. No emergency was taking place.
2:11 PM - report of a recovered stolen vehicle. The caller advised she is at local motel & has located a blue Chevrolet
Silverado that had been reported stolen by one of her family members & there is a male currently sitting in the vehicle.
Officers attended the location & confirmed the vehicle was the stolen truck. The male occupant was arrested & taken into police custody to appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on April 20, 2020. 66 year old Ian Sharpe of Bassano, Alberta is charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5000 under the Criminal Code.
11 : 13 PM - report of a suspicious vehicle that drove into a location on George Street E. & then shut off their lights.
Officers attended the area & located the vehicle & determined nothing criminal was taking place. The driver was showing a visiting family member different areas of the city.
11 :20 PM - report of an intoxicated female sending threatening messages to the caller over social media. This matter is still under investigation.
2020-APRIL-19
12:28 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Chevrolet Cruze for operating a motor vehicle
without valid registration .
5:30 AM - report of garbage bin on fire behind a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive. Officers attended the location & the fire had already been put out by the Swift Current Fire Department. The caller had heard a loud bang & when he checked he saw smoke. The fire destroyed the contents of the garbage bin. The cause of the fire was unable to be determined.
7:20 AM - report of a historical sign at a local park being damaged. The City of Swift Current was notified about the
damaged sign.
11 :30 AM - 911 call of what sounds like a fight occurring in the caller's neighbour's suite on the 300 block of 1st Avenue N.W. Officers attended the location & spoke to the occupants who were two brother's that had been arguing. Both males were given verbal warnings by police about causing a disturbance.
1 :48 PM - report of the caller's neighbour not complying with the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the Province. The caller stated his neighbour has half a dozen people there. Officers attended the residence & observed four people in the front yard. Officers spoke with the neighbour & explained the COVI D-19 restrictions that are currently in place.
4:29 PM - report of a patron failing to pay for their cab fare after receiving a ride. This matter is still under investigation.
5:46 PM - report of a male advising he'd picked up some individuals that looked cold & now they won't get out of his
vehicle after giving them a ride. Officers attended the location & after a discussion with the male, who was the only
occupant in the vehicle, it was clear that the male was suffering from mental healths concerns. EMS attended the location & transported the male to hospital for evaluation.
6:54 PM - report of an assault on Perth Drive involving a group of male youth. Officers attended the area & located a male youth lying on the ground with blood on his face. The male's friend advised that two other male youth had assaulted the male on the ground & then took off on foot with their other friends. Officers were able to locate & arrest all four male youth. Information provided suggests that the fight was consensual however this matter is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.