Swift Current powerlifter Wayne Cormier lifted his way to four gold medals at the Global Powerlifting Committee (GPC) national championships and qualified for the upcoming world championships in Regina.
He competed at the GPC Canadian powerlifting championships and single lift championships in Regina, Aug. 16.
This was his 10th national title in a powerlifting career of 45 years and he achieved another milestone by attending his 20th national championship.
“It was rewarding in many ways, the 20th national championship that I qualified for, number 10 on the board to win and to do it under COVID-19 circumstances just adds to the journey,” he said. “I can say that I'm one of under 50 people that got to compete in a national powerlifting championship under these circumstances. It was a unique experience. I'll never forget it.”
Cormier, who is 57 years old, competed in the Masters 4 division for powerlifters in the 55-59 age group and in the 110-kilogram weight class, after weighing in at 108.9 kilograms. He participated in both the full powerlifting championship and in the single lift competition for the squat, bench press and deadlift.
He won gold in the full powerlifting competition, set a new national bench press record in full powerlifting, and also won gold medals and set records in the individual squat and deadlift categories.
He trained 60 weeks for the competition, which was originally scheduled to take place in early May. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the championships to be rescheduled to Aug. 14-16. This had an influence on his preparations, because his training was focused on peaking in May. He had to adjust his training to the later date and he also had to get used to training at home while the gymnasium was closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
“So it changes your whole training cycle and your preparation,” he said. “It's a journey and you're looking down the road, and all of a sudden you've got to revamp this. You have to switch things around and training at home certainly had an impact on the intensity, but having said that, this is all part of the journey. There's ups and downs in training and I find the older I get, the more ups and downs there are.”
He also faced other personal challenges during his preparation for the championships. He had to deal with a recurring shoulder injury, his knees caused some trouble due to the many years of competition, his mother passed away a year ago, and there was the death of a close friend who also was a powerlifter.
“This past year was a challenge, but that's what makes sport and competitiveness what it is,” he said. “The last three or four weeks I kept saying to my wife I'm crawling to the finish line. I'm not sprinting like a stallion. I crawled to the finish line and that's what I take when we talk about taking away a positive. I could be a negative person and say these are all excuses, but what I take away positive is that I didn't quit. I stuck with it.”
There were fewer competitors at the national championships due to the pandemic and the various COVID-19 safety protocols at the event gave it a very different atmosphere.
“It was a good opportunity to experience what this meant to an athletic competition,” he said. “No spectators, live streaming, limited amount of coaches and all of this. There were people monitoring all the actions going on so that we weren't breaking any sort of distancing rules.”
The event was organized by the South Saskatchewan Powerlifters, a powerlifting club in Regina. Cormier only has praise for their efforts to host the event during the pandemic.
“This organizing committee needs to be applauded,” he said. “They did a wonderful job of keeping this event as safe as possible.”
He suffered an unexpected setback at the start of his participation in the event, when he injured his right hamstring while warming up for his first lift.
“So that changed my attitude, it changed the environment of the competition for me,” he said. “I went there purposefully to break that Canadian bench press record. That's the main reason I was there. … So a little bit of adversity there. You go 60 weeks and then you get there and you're warming up and stuff happens. It's an old injury in that hamstring from years ago and it just flared up, and that's life as a powerlifter.”
He was still able to do a squat lift of 155 kilograms (341 pounds), and then set a new national bench press record with a lift of 148 kilograms (326.28 pounds).
By then he was experiencing significant pain due to his hamstring injury, but he still had to complete a deadlift to finish the competition and to let the new record stand. He was able to only do a single deadlift of 60 kilograms (132.27 pounds), and was surprised to learn that he still set a new deadlift record in his division.
“The deadlift record was vacant,” he explained. “So that's why it was enough to solidify that. It's a little bit embarrassing, but at the same time I had to get it in for the other ones to hold too.”
Cormier said the memory of his mother provided him with the strength to persevere in the competition, despite the pain of the hamstring injury.
“When the pain started to surface, I kept saying to myself just work through it and I thought of my mother, who bought my first set of weights in 1974 at the local Sears store,” he recalled. “I still have those weights, and I kept thinking about that. It was a year almost to the day that she passed away a year ago. So that gives you strength to stay focus. When you're injured, you have to find something that will root you a little more, that will give you that little bit of incentive that you're going to need to make it through.”
He took some time off from training after the national championships to recover from his injury. For the next six to eight weeks he will focus on his preparation for the 2020 GPC world powerlifting and single lift championships, which is scheduled to take place in Regina from Oct. 10-17.
“I've competed in six world championships over the years, and the road to get to a world championship is very difficult,” he said. “I've only ever won one medal. I won a bronze medal in 1998 at the world championships in Atlanta, Georgia. All the other ones were fourth, fifth, sixth, no lower than sixth. I want a medal one more time. I want to place on the podium one more time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.