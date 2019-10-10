Swift Current resident Wayne Cormier’s passion for and dedication to the sport of powerlifting will be recognized with his induction into the Moose Jaw and District Sports Hall of Fame.
He has already received several awards for his service to the sport, but this induction will be special to him. He lived in Moose Jaw for 21 years and it became his adopted home town. It was also the place where his involvement with powerlifting started through the iconic Pyles Gym.
“This is a big deal,” he said. “All the other awards are all great, but this one is huge for me.”
He received the International Powerlifting Federation’s Order of Merit in 2002 for administrative excellence. In 2003 he was inducted as a builder into the Canadian Powerlifting Union Hall of Fame and in the same year he received the Saskatchewan Powerlifting Association’s lifetime achievement award.
He received the Saskatchewan Powerlifting Association’s 25 years service award in 2005 and he was inducted into the Saskatchewan Powerlifting Association Hall of Fame as a builder in 2017.
He will be the first powerlifter to be recognized with an induction into the Moose Jaw and District Sports Hall of Fame.
His contribution to powerlifting spans five decades and at the age of 56 he is still actively competing. In competitions since February 2018 he has become a national title holder in three Canadian powerlifting organizations.
He will be inducted into the Moose Jaw and District Sports Hall of Fame as a builder in the sport of powerlifting for his contribution as a coach and administrator. Currently he cannot be inducted as an athlete, because he is still competing.
The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 19 at Mosaic Place, and Cormier anticipates a flood of memories when he makes the trip to Moose Jaw. The ceremony will take place just around the corner from where he walked into Pyles Gym in June 1981.
“The building is still there, it's still standing,” he said. “The floors are all vacant. There's some old equipment there and there's some old lockers there. I had a tour this summer of it, but it's ironic that where it began is really where it's ending. I'm coming right back to the same block where it all began for me, and that's special.”
On that day in 1981 he was greeted by gym owner Dave Pyle, who was one of Canada’s most successful wrestling coaches. Pyle invited him to join the gym, but Cormier was looking for work and had no money. Chow Fon, who was working out in the gym, then offered to pay his gym membership.
For Cormier it was an early introduction to the camaraderie that existed at Pyles Gym. Fon won many provincial titles as a powerlifter and bodybuilder, and he became Cormier’s first bodybuilding coach. Bill Pyle, the son of Dave, became Cormier’s powerlifting coach in 1983 and he is still his coach.
“That was the specialness of Pyles Gym,” Cormier said. “The friendships last a long time. I have friendships from the eighties.”
He grew up in Lennoxville, Quebec, and he participated in his first powerlifting contest at the age of 14 after his mother bought a set of weights for him. He finished last in that competition, but did not give up. That was partly due to his mother’s reminder that she just bought that set of weights. She has been a Moose Jaw resident for 41 years and was looking forward to be at his induction, but she passed away in August at the age of 88.
Cormier has coached over 100 athletes who have successfully competed in competitions from local to international level. He started the Moose Jaw YMCA Powerlifting Club in 1988 that had a lot of success at competitions.
“We were the top team in Saskatchewan a couple of times and we went to the world championships,” he recalled. “We were the top powerlifting club at the 1998 world championships in Atlanta, Georgia.”
In 1990 he started a Special Olympics Powerlifting Club in Moose Jaw. He was the head coach of the Special Olympics team that won the provincial championships in 1996. He coached the Saskatchewan Special Olympics team that won the Sask Sport Special Olympics Team of the Year award in 1998.
As an administrator he contributed to the sport on various levels. He was the meet director for several provincial championships held in Moose Jaw, and he organized the 1997 Western Canadian Championships in Moose Jaw. In his role as president of the Saskatchewan Powerlifting Association he also brought provincial championship events to Swift Current and North Battleford. He chaired the 1998 Can-Am Police and Fire Games powerlifting competition. He chaired the Canadian Drug Free Powerlifting Championships in 1999 and the International Powerlifting Federation World Masters Championships in 2001 and 2003.
His involvement in all the different aspects of the sport has been motivated by his passion for powerlifting, which became a grounding force in his life as a young man and still continues to be an essential part of his life.
“I dedicated my life to it, because I don't want to see the sport digress,” he said. “I want to see it excel. I love the sport of powerlifting. I love coaching, I love being an administrator, I love being an athlete. Powerlifting has given me so much and I love it. It's been so good to me.”
