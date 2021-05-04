The City of Swift Current wishes to advise residents and motorists that, beginning Tuesday, May 4th, the annual paving program will begin with a phased repair on Cheadle Street. Please follow the detours and signage.
Phase 1 (Wed. May 5th and Thurs. May 6th):
•Street Closure on Cheadle Street between Central Avenue North and 2nd Avenue Northeast
Phase 2 (Thurs. May 6th to Fri. May 7th):
•Street Closure on Cheadle Street between 1st Avenue Northeast and 2nd Avenue Northeast.
•The 2nd Avenue Overpass will be closed to southbound traffic.
•The 2nd Avenue Overpass will remain open to northbound traffic – however, motorists will be required to use the off ramp to North Railway Street.
