Greg and Marcia McLean were recently awarded Adjudicating Excellence Awards by the Saskatchewan Music Festival Association at their annual conference held in Regina, Oct. 25-26.
Eight adjudicators from the province were selected to receive this honour. These adjudicators were chosen based on their adjudicating performance for the past number of years. A provincial scholarship will be presented at the 2020 Provincial Finals competitions in honour of the group.
Marcia McLean is the artistic director of the Swift Current Oratorio Choir and founding director of the Prairie Spirit choir. As well, she is this year’s director of the Saskatchewan Youth Choir and is active as a clinician, voice teacher, and adjudicator. She taught music for 30 years, most of those as the Director of Choral Music at the Swift Current Comprehensive High School.
Greg McLean is a freelance musician and conductor. He most recently served as interim Director of Bands at University of Regina following 35 years as a high school instrumental music director at the Swift Current Comprehensive High School. He adjudicated extensively across Canada and is a mentor to many younger music directors. Greg is also the founding director of the Swift Current Jazz Orchestra.
