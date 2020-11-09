Following the significant blizzard that touched down on Swift Current and Southwest Saskatchewan Sunday, the Government of Saskatchewan has, this morning, extended to Election Returning Officers the authority to delay elections in order to allow voters the opportunity to get to the polls.
By Order of the Minister of Government Relations:
If in the opinion of a Returning Officer appointed under the Act, the weather conditions on November 9, 2020 impede the ability for voters to attend the poll(s) in order to vote, including in situations where voting day polls have already opened, the Returning Officer may postpone the general election of the municipality, school division or ward, as the case may be, scheduled to take place on November 9, 2020 to a date on or before November 25, 2020.
Swift Current Municipal Election Returning Officer Jackie Schlamp stated: “The first priority in an election is to ensure that all voters are able to cast their ballots on Election Day. With the significant accumulation of snow we have experienced here in Swift Current over the last 24 hours, causing most city streets to be impassable at this time, we will be moving Election Day to Thursday, November 12th from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.”
The same three Polling Stations will be open for voters on Thursday:
- Innovation Credit Union i-Plex Auditorium
- Chinook Golf Course Clubhouse
- Trailview Alliance Church
City of Swift Current Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus said: “Our City crews have been working extremely hard to get main arterial roads cleared and to ensure that Emergency Services crews can deploy if, and when, they are needed. By Thursday, our crews will have progressed to the point that Polling Stations can be safely accessed by Voters and Election Workers, alike.”
All Polling Stations that were scheduled to be open today, November 9th, are closed. The City will continue to release information from the Returning Officer as it becomes available. Citizens are encouraged to check the City’s social media channels for the latest information by visiting https://www.facebook.com/CityOfSwiftCurrent and https://twitter.com/City_SC.
