On October 21, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Swift Current Municipal RCMP responded to a report of potential threats to the Swift Current Comprehensive High School.
Swift Current Comprehensive High School, as well as O.M. Irwin School, were placed into hold and secure and police officers attended the area to ensure public safety. A male was located at a different location and taken into custody without incident. No charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing and it is believed there is no further danger to the public.
Swift Current Rural RCMP, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Swift Current Police Dog Services are assisting in this investigation.
