The Swift Current Municipal RCMP is seeking the publics assistance in helping to identifying a vehicle/driver involved in a recent Hit and Run. On July 23 at around 1:40 p.m. a white Dodge Ram 3500 pulling a flat-deck trailer (photo above) had been turning around in the north parking lot located at 1 Springs Drive in Swift Current when he hit the front driver’s side bumper of another white truck. The driver then backed up and drove away.
Should you have any information on this crime, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or your nearest police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Mischiefs at the Museum – Swift Current Municipal RCMP
The swift Current Municipal RCMP is seeking the publics assistance in relation to a number of mischiefs that occurred to the local museum:
On July 20, sometime throughout the night someone had thrown a rock and broke one of the windows facing the back alley on the museum.
On July 23, two more windows where smashed overnight.
On July 26, another two windows where broken throughout the night.
Sometime in the early morning of July 29, 2021 the Swift Current Museum had paint thrown onto the main entrance of the building.
If anyone has information on these crimes please call Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
