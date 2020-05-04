Swift Current RCMP executed two search warrants recently.
The first search warrant was executed at 315 - 4th Ave NW in Swift Current on Thursday April 30th.
This search resulted in 30 grams of Crystal Meth, a Street value of $3,300, $850 in cash, multiple edged weapons and drug paraphernalia.
Eighteen year old Bradley Melo from Swift Current has been charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine and possession for the purpose of trafficking along with possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose under the Criminal Code and breaching his previous court conditions. Melo appeared in Provincial Court and was remanded to appear next at 10:30 a.m. on May 7.
Twenty year old Blaine Peters from Swift Current has also been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine and appeared next in Provincial Court on May 4.
The second Search Warrant was executed at 373 - 2nd Ave NE in Swift Current on Sunday May 3. This search resulted in the seizure of over 4.25 pounds of Cannabis, a street value of $12,000, 12 ounces of psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms), a street value of $2,400, in excess of $6,800 cash, numerous edge weapons, an imitation firearm and drug paraphernalia.
Eighteen year old Ashton Krahn of Swift Current has been charged with a trafficking and possession of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of property obtained by crime under the Criminal Code, and possession for the purpose of distributing and distributing illicit cannabis under the Cannabis Control Act. Krahn appeared in Provincial Court on May 4.
