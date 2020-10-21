The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
0CTOBER-16
5:52 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a brown Ford F150 for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence.
6:37 PM - 911 call of the caller's blue Ford Escape being stolen. The caller advised call takers she had lent her vehicle to a male known the caller. The male was supposed to attend one store & then return but he has now been gone for over an hour. While the caller was on the phone with call takers the male had returned to the residence & police were advised they would no longer be required.
6:55 PM - request to assist with a male who is violent & refusing to take his medications. Officers attended the location & were able to negotiate with the male to take his medication without incident.
7:01 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Nissan Murano for disobeying a stop sign.
7:21 PM - report of an assault. Police attended the caller's residence who advised she was assaulted by a female known to the caller after confronting the female about having relations with the caller's boyfriend. When police spoke to the female she stated she'd been the one assaulted by the caller. In the end after speaking with both female's both decided they no longer wanted the matter pursued by police & neither wished to have charges laid. The boyfriend was not located at either residence to speak to.
9:40 PM - report of an assault & damage to the complainant & her property. A female attended the Detachment to speak with police about getting help for her spouse who she believes is struggling with his mental health & has been saying & acting very strangely & out of character. The female advised police this evening the male had smashed her phone & then pushed her to the ground. The male was located & arrested by police. The male will be charged with one count of assault & one count of mischief under the Criminal Code.
0CTOBER-17
2:51 AM - 911 call of suspicious persons outside a commercial dwelling unit on the 100 block 21st Avenue NE. The caller did not know how many people were out there but said they'd been outside for approximately half an hour. Police attended the location & after several minutes located an adult female. The female was transported to the hospital by police for evaluation after speaking with her as she was unable to make sense of questions being asked of her or able to tell police where she was.
4:02 AM - report of a collision on Battleford Trail. The caller states that an unknown vehicle must of hit a street light knocking it over. Police attended the location & noted that two pedestals as well as a light standard had been damaged in the collision. Police made patrols of the area & later located a possible vehicle responsible for the damage. This matter is still under investigation.
5:10 AM - 911 call of suspicious persons at a dwelling unit on the 300 block of 1st Avenue NW. The caller advised call-takers she'd seen two males & one female peeking into windows, unsure of what they were doing. Police attended the location & determined nothing criminal was taking place. No one was located around the complex but police did note in the fresh snow that someone had been out walking their dog.
3:01 PM - 911 call of a hit & run to the caller's friend's red Pontiac SunFire while parked on the 300 block of 13th Avenue NE. The caller stated there was a note left behind but the number is incorrect & they are unable to read the name. Police were able to decipher the note for the caller & they were able to speak with the driver responsible for the collision.
5:01 PM - report of a missing female who was later located by police at a residence in Regina, SK.
9:08 PM - report of a black Ford truck cutting off the caller on the #1 Highway & when the caller later passed the vehicle, the caller felt like the truck was following him. No plate number was able to be obtained for the black Ford. The caller wished to have the call documented in the event something of his gets damaged.
11:52 PM - 911 call of an unwanted male at a residence on the 700 block of Chaplin Street E. The caller stated a male known to the caller is outside the residence knocking & knows that the male is on probation. Officers attended the location & spoke to the male who advised he used to reside at the home & was just looking to get his winter jacket back. Officers knocked at the door & requested the jacket that was then provided to the male.
11 :55 PM - 911 call of property being stolen from the caller's room in a commercial dwelling unit on the 100 block of 21st
Avenue NE. Police attended the location & learned that a female who had previously been staying with the caller entered
the property without permission & took property belonging to the caller. The female was later located, arrested & will be
charged with one count of breaking & entering with intent & theft under $5000 under the Criminal Code.
0CTOBER-18
4:01 AM - 911 hang up call from a location on the 700 block of Aberdeen Street E. Upon police arrival EMS was on scene
assisting with an elderly female who had fallen. The female was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.
4:35 AM - 911 call of an unwanted female at a commercial dwelling unit on the 1300 block of North Service Road E. The
caller advised call takers that a female known to the caller had fallen asleep after a night of drinking & wanted police to
remove her. Officers attended the location & provided the sleepy female a courtesy ride to her Aunt's residence.
8:24 AM - while on patrol officers came across damage to property likely caused by a single vehicle collision. This matter
is still under investigation.
12:46 PM - 911 call from a male reporting a female known the caller stole his red Dodge Charger sometime overnight.
The vehicle was later located in North Battleford, SK. The female was also arrested & will be charged with one count of
theft of car under the Criminal Code.
1 :49 PM - 911 call of a injured fox on Battleford Trail. Police made patrols in an attempt to dispose of the fox but it was
not located.
2:57 PM - report of the rear window of the caller's brown Chevrolet Equinox being smashed out while parked on the 800 block of 10th Avenue NE. There are no suspects or witnesses.
5:20 PM - report of a sudden death. An 80 year old, Swift Current woman had been declared deceased by EMS after a medical emergency. Her next of kin were notified. The death has been deemed non-suspicious.
7:54 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a grey Mercury Grand Marquis to have proper brake lights installed on the vehicle.
