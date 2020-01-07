The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JANUARY-03
4:34 PM - report from a male advising two or three males are attempting to break into the trunk of his vehicle while he is sitting inside of it parked on the 200 block of Begg Street W. The male advised the males are using some kind of key to gain entry. Officers attended the location & noted there were no footprints in the snow around the trunk of the vehicle & no other evidence of someone trying to gain entry to the vehicle. Police believed the male was struggling from mental health concerns & seeing things that weren't taking place.
4:58 PM - report of a commercial alarm at a business on the 1600 block of Sidney Street W. Officers attended & determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure.
8:05 PM - report of a suspicious blue Chevrolet Astra parked in the parking lot of a location on the 2100 block of Adams
Street. The caller provided a licence plate number for the vehicle that was ran by police & determined not to be stolen. Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle who advised that he had lent the vehicle to his son who was attending a meeting at the location it was seen parked at.
9:08 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's daughter as she has not been responding to text messages or phone calls. Officers attended the female's residence & confirmed she was home & okay.
9:09 PM - report from a male advising there are three males damaging the under carriage of his vehicle & planting drugs in it as well. The caller was the same male from a similar call earlier in the day who has been struggling With concerns regarding his mental health. Officers attended the male's location on Begg Street W. & confirmed there was no damage to the caller's vehicle nor were there any drugs located inside.
10:22 PM - report of a male in a garbage bin on the O block of Springs Drive. While on the phone with the call taker the witness advised the male had gotten out & was driving away in a vehicle. A plate number was provided to the call taker but did not yield any results so police were unable to determine who the registered owner of the vehicle was.
JANUARY-04
12:46 AM - 911 call of a possible impaired driver in a white Ford car that left an establishment on the 200 block of 1st Avenue N.E. No plate number was able to obtained by the caller. Police made patrols but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided.
9:44 AM - report from a female advising she has recently left her spouse, taking their children with her & wanted police to be aware of it because she believes he will contact police & tell lies about her. The caller was advised by police that her call would be documented for information purposes & that in the future she should consult with a lawyer as no crime has occurred.
3: 17 PM - request to conduct a child wellbeing check. Police attended the residence & confirmed the child was in the care of its parent & not in any danger.
3:47 PM - report of a suspicious older white car parking in the parking lot of a commercial dwelling unit on the 1200 block of South Service Road E. The caller stated that another vehicle pulled up beside the white car & thought it looked "sketchy". Police attended the location & spoke to the driver's of each vehicles, one of them being an adult male who is on multiple court ordered conditions & currently residing at the dwelling unit. A search of the vehicle was conducted, yielding negative results.
5:53 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's black Honda CR-V. The caller stated he was at a location on the 300 block of North Service Road W. when a female driving a Ford F150 hit his vehicle & drove away from the scene. Police were later notified that the female driver of the Ford had returned to the caller's location & exchanged information.
11:10 PM - report of a suspicious male in the garbage bin on the O block of Springs Drive. The caller suspects it may be the same person that had been there the day prior. The caller was advised by police that there was no criminal offence taking place & to speak to the owner of the business about having the bins locked up if there are concerns of people picking through the garbage.
2020-JANUARY-05
12:00 AM -while on patrol officers located an intoxicated adult male stumbling on the 100 block of Central Avenue N. The male was arrested & held in custody until he was sober & able to be released. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
1:06 AM - 911 call from a male who says police keep showing up his residence & he's not sure why. The male was spoken to by police & advised that the nature of his call was not proper use of 911 & provided him the Detachment phone number for any future inquiries he has.
2:35 AM - 911 call from the same male saying the same thing again, that police keep showing up at his residence. The male was verbally warned about the proper use of 911 . The male was believed to be having concerns for his mental health as police had not been attending his residence.
4:00 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the 400 block of South Service Road E. Police attended the location & determined the alarm to be false after confirming the building was secure.
1:22 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's mother who recently suffered some medical issues. Officers attended her residence where she was located in good health.
1:59 PM - report of a theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Prestwick Drive. The caller stated that a backpack had been stolen out of their unlocked vehicle the night prior. This matter is still under investigation.
4:25 PM - report of two males in the black a BMW 328i driving slowly past the caller's vehicle while he was in it & then stopping when they noticed the dog the caller had in his backseat. The caller stated that when they seen the dog, they stopped the vehicle, a male got out & showed interest in the dog but got back in the vehicle & left once they spotted the caller. Police attended the last known location of the black BMW & spoke with the vehicle occupants. The male who had shown interest in the dog advised he was new to Canada & was justing looking at the animal.
5:15 PM - request to have shotgun powder picked up & disposed of by police.
6:26 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Ford Focus for speeding.
6:47 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a green Frieghtliner Cascadia for failing to obey a stop sign.
6:54 PM - 911 misdial from a location on the 2200 block of Woodrow Lloyd Place. Officers attended the location & determined no emergency was taking place, someone had been trying to dial out of the building which requires you to dial 9 before the number.
7:51 PM - request from a female looking for advice on how to deal with her sibling's excessive alcohol consumption. Police spoke to caller & discussed possible options in the community for the caller to reach out to.
9:07 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. While on route to the location police were contacted by the alarm monitoring company advising the alarm had been cancelled & police would no longer be required .
