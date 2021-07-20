On July 16 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Swift Current Municipal RCMP officers were dispatched to a break and enter in progress at a residence on the 0 block of 6th Avenue NE in Swift Current.
Investigation determined that a male broke into the residence while the occupants were inside. They called police and the male fled without taking anything. The male was unknown to the residents at the time.
The male was later observed driving southbound on Highway #4 at a high rate of speed.
As part of the subsequent investigation, Swift Current Municipal RCMP officers sent out a Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory asking the public to call police if they saw the male or his vehicle. As a result of that advisory, an individual called police at approximately 6:30 p.m. to report the suspect vehicle was on Main Street in Hodgeville.
Officers arrested the male without incident in Hodgeville. A firearm, reported as stolen from a Swift Current residence on July 14, 2021, was located as well as ammunition and a bag of methamphetamine, which were seized.
Officers from the Swift Current Municipal Detachment, Swift Current Rural Detachment, Swift Current General Investigation Section, Morse Detachment as well as the Saskatchewan RCMP Roving Traffic Unit and Police Dog Services were all involved in the investigation and arrest of the male.
As a result of this investigation, Riley Lawor (DOB:1991-12-19) of Swift Current, SK is charged with the following offences:
- 1 count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code
- 1 count, unauthorized possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm, Section 91(3), Criminal Code
- 1 count, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, Section 92(3)(a), Criminal Code
- 1 count, unauthorized possession of a restricted/prohibited weapon with ammunition, Section 95(2), Criminal Code
- 1 count, possession of weapon obtained by crime, Section 96(2), Criminal Code
- 1 count, possession of Schedule 1 drug (methamphetamine), Section 4(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- 1 count, theft of minivan, Section 333.1(1), Criminal Code
- 2 counts, fail to comply with release order, Section 145(5)(a), Criminal Code
- 1 count, break and enter with intent, Section 348(1)(a), Criminal Code
- 1 count, mischief under $5,000, Section 430(4), Criminal Code
- 1 count, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Section 320.13(1), Criminal Code
Lawor made his first appearance in provincial court in Swift Current on July 19 and was remanded to appear this morning (July 20).
