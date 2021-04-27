The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
APRIL-23
4:08 PM - request from Moose Jaw Police Service to assist with an investigation they are conducting by attending to a residence in Swift Current to take photos of a vehicle that had been involved in a hit and run in their area. Photos were obtained and forwarded to Moose Jaw Police.
6:24 PM - report of a commercial alarm at a business on the 100 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended the business and confirmed the alarm to be false, a manager at the business had tripped the alarm by mistake.
6:53 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a brown Ford F150 for speeding.
7:04 PM - report of a female known to the caller driving a blue Dodge Ram without a valid driver's licence. Police were able to locate the vehicle and the female was a passenger in the vehicle, not driving.
7:53 PM - report of a suspicious female at the caller's residence. The caller advised someone had knocked on his door and when he answered a female pushed herself into his residence but he was able to remove her. Police attended the residence and spoke to the female who advised she'd gone to the residence because she had been scared and thought someone was watching her.
7:56 PM - while on patrol officers issued written warnings to the driver of a red Honda Pilot for failing to produce their driver's licence upon request of an officer and for performing an activity to distract, startle or interfere with other road users.
8:45 PM - report of a female possibly taking pictures of the caller and her children while at a location on 15th Avenue NE. This matter is still under investigation.
8:46 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a blue Dodge Ram to have a mirror on the vehicle replaced.
9:02 PM - report of an assault that occurred over money being owed. This matter is still under investigation.
10:32 PM - report of an adult female having overdosed. Officers attended the female's location along with EMS and spoke to the female who admitted to consuming pills. The female was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.
APRIL-24
3:19 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Toyota Corolla for possessing, consuming or distributing cannabis in a motor vehicle.
2:30 PM - report of a female being followed in her truck by a male. Police spoke with both parties and learned the truck the female was driving had been purchased from the male by her ex-boyfriend and money was still owed for it. The male was advised that this was a civil matter and he should have it pursued in the courts.
3:05 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Dodge Caravan for driving without consideration for others.
3:18 PM - 911 call of a grey Chevrolet Malibu swerving all over the road on the #4 Highway. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
4:14 PM - 911 call of a dispute at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. The caller stated the business had charged him twice for his purchase. Police attended the business and spoke to the male outside who advised he'd been mistaken and was not charged twice but was too embarrassed to go back into the business and apologize. Police provided staff at the business an apology on the male's behalf.
8:04 PM - 911 call from two youth reporting being chased by a male driving a white Ford truck on the 100 block of Grey Street W. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. Police returned to the residence and conducted further interviews with the females and their parents. This matter is still under investigation.
10:09 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Pontiac Vibe for speeding.
11:39 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Ford Escape for speeding.
APRIL-25
10:01 AM - report of a black Ford F150 that keeps speeding past the caller's residence. The caller advised that he spoke to the driver of the black truck but he just peeled away from him . This matter is still under investigation.
11:45 AM - 911 call to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's son as she had concerns about his physical and mental health. Police attended the hotel the male was staying at and confirmed he was okay.
12:12 PM - 911 call of a possibly impaired driver in a white Buick Envision speeding on the #1 Highway coming into Swift Current and then turned off at a local gas station. Police were able to locate the Buick and confirmed the driver was not impaired.
3:21 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado for having window tint.
3:33 PM - report of a male known to the caller driving erratically on the O block of 13th Avenue SE the past last week. This matter is still under investigation.
4:51 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Dodge Ram for failing to use their signal light.
7:13 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Chevrolet Colorado for failing to use their signal light. The driver of the vehicle was also issued a written warning for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
7:36 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey GMC Yukon for disobeying a stop sign.
10:31 PM - report of a child custody dispute. Police advised the complainant to get in contact with their lawyer as what was taking place was not criminal.
11 :55 PM - 911 call of a possible impaired driver in a white Dodge Caravan speeding and swerving all over the road way last being seen on 11th Avenue NW. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
