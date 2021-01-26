The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JANUARY-22
4:14 PM - report of the caller following a brown Audi Q7 and when the vehicle turned the caller saw a small child fall out the door of the SUV. The female driver of the vehicle stopped and placed the child back in the vehicle. Officers spoke with the registered owner who advised the child was some how able to get out of it's carseat and open the door to the vehicle.They have since ensured the carseat cannot accidentally be unbuckled again and have ensured all child door locks are activated. The child was not injured in the incident and no charges were laid.
6:21 PM - 911 call of a male known to the caller driving without a valid driver's licence. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
8:05 PM - report of a domestic dispute on the 300 block of 10th Avenue NW. Officers attended the residence and no one was home. Police were able to contact the female who lives at the residence and she advised she was well and not home.
9:37 PM - request to conduct checks at a residence on the 1200 block of South Railway Street E. An adult male known to the caller was planning on attending her mother's residence to spend the night and the caller was hoping for an increased police presence. Police spoke with the caller's mother who advised the male would not be coming and when police drove by later in the evening his vehicle was not present.
9:59 PM - report of someone using the caller's image and name on the internet. The caller does not know who could of created the account. The caller was advised by police to report the account to the website in order to have it removed.
JANUARY-23
2:46 AM - report of the caller having footprints walking to and from his shed on the 400 block of 4th Avenue NW. Police attended the location and followed the footprints to two other locations before ending. This matter is still under investigation.
12:10 PM - report of 20 people gathered at a residence on the O block of MacDonald Crescent. Officers attended the location and it appeared there were 5 people at the residence. Police spoke with the home owner and advised them they need to be following the restrictions put in place if they were not doing so already.
12:51 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Volkswagen Jetta for using a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
3:16 PM - report of a male leaving a location on the 400 block of Herbert Street E with a female and the caller was told by a patron at the location that the female's life is in danger. When call takers asked to speak to the patron, who was known to police, was speaking very nonsensically and was unable to elaborate or answer any questions being asked of her. Police attended the location of the patron and she was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
4:17 PM - report of the caller having the back window of his red Chrysler Sebring smashed out on the 100 block of 3rd
Avenue NW. Police attended the location and spoke to the caller who had a suspect however, the caller did not want the
matter pursued and did not want police to speak with the suspect.
4:28 PM - report of an abandoned truck with a Quebec licence plate on it in the parking lot of a business on the 1700
block of North Service Road E. Police attended the location and determined the truck had been reported stolen out of
British Colombia. This matter is still under investigation.
8:40 PM - report of the caller continually getting messages from a male wanting to attend her residence. The caller just wanted police aware of the situation in the event he comes by. Police received a second call about the same male advising he was driving a black Dodge Grand Caravan without a valid driver's licence. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle or male and no other calls were received about the male attending the caller's residence.
9:52 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female after the caller was told the female was in the hospital. Police were able to locate the female at her father's residence and in good health.
JANUARY-24
10:13 AM - report of a male at a commerical dwelling unit on the 900 block of North Service Road E with his belongings scattered around and he isn't keeping his mask on and staff were uncomfortable asking the male to leave. Police attended the location and spoke to the male advising he needed to leave, which he did.
1 :47 AM - 911 call of a suicidal individual. Police attended the individual's residence and transported them to the hospital for evaluation.
4:37 PM - report of a suspicious male in a green Jeep Wrangler walking around a property on the 300 block of 10th Avenue NW taking photos. When asked if the property was for sale the caller advised it was but was still requesting police attend. Police attended the property when available but the Jeep had left prior to their arrival.
5:35 PM - report of a male consuming alcohol at a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. Police attended the location and spoke to the male who was the same male in a complaint prior in the day. The male was put in touch with Social Services in order to assist with finding him some where to stay for the evening.
5:35 PM - request from the caller to have police assistance with ensuring his child who resides with his mother, the caller's ex-girlfriend is attending school. Police advised the male he will need to report his concerns to Social Services and he should be in touch with a lawyer about any concerns when it comes to their custody agreement.
5:49 PM - 911 hang up call from a dwelling unit on the 200 block of 7th Avenue NW. Police attended the location and spoke with a mother and son who were home and determined no emergency was taking place and the son had dialled 911 by mistake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.