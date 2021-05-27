The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
MAY-21
4:23 PM - 911 call of a gas and dash from a business on the 400 block of North Service Road E. A grey Jeep Grand Cherokee left the location after not paying for their fuel. Police made attempts to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful and neighbouring RCMP Detachments were notified to be on the look out for the vehicle.
6:12 PM - report of the caller having a suspicious male attend her residence attempting to sell her a security alarm system. Police made patrols of the area but were unable to locate the male based on the description provided .
6:30 PM - report of two men attending the caller's residence attempting to sell her a security alarm system but provided no business cards or identification of the business they are working for. Police made patrols and located one of the males and confirmed he worked with ADT but had left his identification lanyard at home. The male was able to provide a copy of the permit he received from the Bylaw Department for door-to-door sales. Police advised the male he will need to identify himself to the public so they do not think he is trying to scam people.
10:54 PM - report of a blue Hyundai car driving erratically, speeding, passing vehicles and cutting off the caller. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
MAY-22
12:41 PM - report of a male and small child walking on the side of the westbound lane of the #1 Highway. The caller was concerned the child may get hit as they are not holding hands. Officers attended the area and made patrols but did not locate a male and child walking in the area.
1:00 PM - report of a com merical alarm at a business on the 100 block of 1 st Avenue NW. Officers attended the business and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the builidng was secure.
4:14 PM - 911 call of an altercation between the caller's minor children. Police attended the residence and deemed the complaint was no a police matter. Neither child had been injured during the altercation.
4:17 PM - report of a sudden death at a residence in Swift Current. A 44 year old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death has been deemed non-suspicious.
5:29 PM - 911 call of a small group of people parked on the O block of Central Avenue N who appear to be trying to pull
the manhole cover off. Police attended and spoke to some individuals at the location who advised they'd only been messing around. Police gave them a verbal warning to leave the cover alone.
5:42 PM - report of a commerical alarm at a business on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue NE. Police attended the business
along with an employee of the business and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
6:53 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Honda Accord for speeding.
7:22 PM - while on patrol offices issued a written warning to the driver of a white Ford Escape for failing to remain in the extreme left lane while making a left hand turn.
7:27 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Dodge Ram for possessing, consuming or distributing cannabis in a vehicle. Police had seen a cannabis bong in the vehicle during the traffic stop and the driver admitted to having a small amount of cannabis in the console of the vehicle.
7:40 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade for failing to comply with an endorsement or restriction to their driver's licence.
8:02 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Lincoln MKX for speeding.
8:15 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Ford Escape for disobeying a red light at an intersection.
9:31 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Ford Escape for proceeding the wrong way on a
one way street.
10:42 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Silverado. During the stop the driver admitted to consuming two beer with supper and blew a warning on an approved screening device. The driver was issued a three day driving suspension and the vehicle was towed from the location.
MAY-23
1:57 AM - report of a loud party on the O block of Central Avenue S. Officers attended the location and could hear music from a residence and learned there was a small group in a hot tub in the yard. Police spoke with one of the home owners and gave them a verbal warning about the noise and told them to turn the music down.
9:06 AM - report of the caller's vehicle being taken on a "joy ride" and now parked back on the 100 block of 4th Avenue NE. The caller advised his grey Chevrolet Malibu has flat tires and missing pieces of the body and believes someone may have taken it on a "joy ride" and then returned the vehicle. There are no suspects or witnesses.
11:57 AM - 911 call of a male sleeping in the front entrance of a building on the 200 block of Central Avenue S. Police attended and the male was asked to leave. The caller was given a verbal warning about the proper use of 911 .
12:36 PM - report of the caller being threatened by an ex-girlfriend. This matter is still under investigation.
12:42 PM - report of the caller being assaulted by one of his tenant's. The caller advised he attended the tenant's dwelling unit to turn the power back on when he was assaulted by the tenant. The caller did not wish to have the matter pursued and did not want any charges laid in relation to the incident. The caller only wanted the complaint documented.
2:58 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white semi for parking in a no parking zone on South Service Road E.
11:32 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female who is not answering her door and the caller is concerned she may have hurt herself. Police attended the female's location and spoke to her. She advised she'd been having some anxiety earlier in the day but had no plans to harm herself and was trying to fall asleep when police arrived.
MAY-24
1:36 AM - 911 call of a male pulling a knife out, threatening another male at a location on the 400 block of South Service Road E. The male who had the knife had since been disarmed and took off on foot running westbound. The male was quickly located by police and taken into custody. Police learned the two males and the caller all knew each other and had been consuming alcohol throughout the evening prior to the altercation. 23 year old Mackenzie Lychak has been charged with one count of assault with weapon, one count of assault, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of uttering threats under the Criminal Code. Lychak appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on
10:13 AM - report of the caller's ex-boyfriend posting photos with her son in them on social media and had not asked him to remove the photos as she feared he would start following her around if she did. Officers made a courtesy call to the male, who agreed to remove the photos.
11:25 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Ford Edge for disobeying a stop sign.
11:54 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Volvo for disobeying a stop sign.
11:56 AM - request to assist with a male staying at a commercial dwelling unit on the 100 block of George Street W. who had not paid for a second night and was still in the room , not answering and had the door deadbolted. Police attended, opened the door and found the male and all his belongings were gone. The door had not been deadbolted and police were able to determine the problem was with the key card the business was trying to use on the door.
1:23 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a green lnfiniti 130 for speeding.
1:39 PM - 911 hang up call. Call takers had been speaking with the caller about a distracted driver and then disconnected. Police spoke with the caller who provided the licence plate for a brown Honda Civic that had gone through a red light and cut off the caller who they wanted warned about their driving. Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle and gave them a verbal warning.
2:16 PM -while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Honda Accord for driving without due care and attention.
2:30 PM - report of a dispute between the caller, her ex-boyfriend and his mother at a business on the 400 block of South Service Road E. Police attended the location and when speaking with the ex-boyfriend and his mother the caller came outside and proceeded to yell at them in front of police. The caller was detained for causing a disturbance and to prevent further escalation. Police reviewed video footage at the location and determined the dispute had been over a cellphone and the caller had placed hands on the mother when attempting to get the phone back. The female was arrested and will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
2:55 PM - report of a hit and run to the caller's black Ford F150 while parked on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue NE. This matter is still under investigation.
3:03 PM - report of a domestic assault that occurred three days prior. This matter is still under investigation.
3:35 PM - 911 misdial call from a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive. The caller advised he was trying to reach a family member and did not mean to call 911 . Officers attended the location and confirmed no emergency was taking place.
6:31 PM - 911 misdial call from a residence on the 1000 block of Bell Street E. The caller advised he was trying to reach 811 about receiving his second COVID-19 vaccination shot. Police attended the caller's residence and confirmed no emergency was taking place.
