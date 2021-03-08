The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
MARCH-05
4:18 PM - report of a collision on Memorial Drive. The caller advised they had been rear ended by a grey Dodge Journey while stopped at a red light. No one was injured as a result of the collision and both vehicles were still driveable.
6:28 PM - report of a hit and run to the caller's van while parked on the 1200 block of Dahl Street E. The caller believed a dark green car, possibly a Subaru was responsible for the damage. This matter is still under investigation.
7:18 PM - report of a dispute on the 300 block of MacDonald Drive. The caller advised that her neighbours were trying to fight her spouse. Police attended the location and found all parties outside yelling at each other. All parties agreed to leave each other alone after being calmed down and were advised by police that charges would be sought should they get called back to the address.
MARCH-06
4:31 AM - 911 hang up call from a female who sounded upset. Police were able to speak with a male upon call back who advised he was with the female who was intoxicated. The male was able to confirm no emergency was taking place and had said there had been a property dispute but the matter had been resolved.
4:41 AM - while on patrol police conducted a traffic stop on a blue Ford Freestar on Chaplin Street W. after it failed to stop at a red light. During the stop police were able to determine the driver, an adult male was impaired by alcohol, driving alone with a learner's licence, had open alcohol in the vehicle and also had a warrant out for his arrest. The male was arrested and will be charged with impaired driving under the Criminal Code. The male was also issued tickets under the Traffic Safety Act for driving with a learner's licence without an appropriate supervisor and failing to stop at a red light and also received a ticket under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. The male was also arrested on his warrant and was released from police custody once sober with a future court date.
4:52 AM - 911 hang up call from a residence on the 1300 block of Chaplin Street E. Call takers advised it sounded like an altercation was taking place prior to the call be disconnected. Police attended the location and spoke to a male who lived at the residence and confirmed no emergency was taking place. The male advised police a female had been there and then left with her parent after a fight over car keys ensued and police were no longer needed.
8:57 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white GMC Sierra for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
9:40 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a green Subaru lmpreza for disobeying a stop sign.
10:01 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Honda CR-V for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
10:02 AM - report of a blue Dodge Charger and a red GMC Sierra speeding on 2nd Avenue SE. The caller was able to provide plate numbers for both vehicles. This matter is still under investigation.
10:29 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Nissan Rogue for failing to produce a driver's licence to police upon request. The driver was also given a written warning for disobeying a stop sign.
10:44 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Mazda 3 for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration. The driver was also issued a written warning for failing to change the address on his driver's licence within 15 days of moving.
11:02 AM - request from a female who requires police assistance to attend her previous residence to obtain her belongings as per her court order. Police attended and kept the peace while she moved out her things.
1:37 PM - report of the caller's rear passenger window being smashed out on her white Jeep Wrangler while parked on the 100 block of 3rd Avenue NW. Officers attended the location. This matter is still under investigation.
2:21 PM - report of an alarm on the 800 block of North Railway Street W. While on route to the location police were notified the alarm was false, a key-holder for the business had cancelled the alarm after advising work was taking place at the location over the weekend.
4:51 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Honda Pilot for making a "U" turn at an intersection controlled by traffic lights.
5:00 PM - report of the caller being threatened by a former tenant. Police were able to determine the caller had not been threatened and the dispute he was having with his tenants was a civil matter.
7:24 PM - while on patrol officer issued a written warning to the driver of a black Honda Pilot for disobeying a stop sign.
7:58 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Chevrolet Cruze for speeding.
8:19 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Toyota Corolla for disobeying a stop sign.
9:07 PM - report of the caller and her son being followed by a red Ford Escape through the southside of Swift Current. The caller believed it was her son's ex-girlfriend following them. Police made patrols and were able to locate the Ford, confirming it was not the ex-girlfriend. There was some youth in the other vehicle who had been playing a game where they follow vehicles. They were advised by police to stop to which they agreed.
9:13 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Ford Flex for speeding.
MARCH-07
12:12 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Chevrolet Equinox for failing to comply with a licence endorsement or restriction.
6:54 AM - report of a possibly suicidal individual. Police were able to locate that individual who advised they were okay, just upset and had no plans to self harm.
9:47 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Dodge Ram for holding a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle. The driver was also issued a second ticket for holding more than one driver's licence.
10:24 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a brown Ford Edge for failing to stop at intersection displaying a red light.
10:41 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on an adult male who had not been heard from in a while. The male was located at home and okay.
10:42 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Pontiac Montana for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
12:22 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Mazda 3 for speeding.
2:18 PM - report of an erratic driver in a cream Ford Fusion that ran two red lights, was all over the road and tail gating vehicles. Police made patrols and were able to locate the vehicle on Herbert Street E. During the stop police were able to determine the driver of the vehicle, an adult female, was impaired by drugs. The female was arrested will be charged with impaired driving under the Criminal Code.
3:31 PM - 911 call of a break and enter in progress at a dwelling unit on the 900 block of 2nd Avenue SE. The caller advised that his roommate had been evicted but was at the residence and broke down the front door to get in. Police attended the location and spoke to all involved individuals and learned the male had went in through a window to get his belongings after being kicked out the day prior and the roommate locked him out. This matter is still under investigation.
4:23 PM - while on patrol officers located a silver Dodge Caravan abandoned on 6th Avenue NW with a flat tire. Police were unable to get in touch with the registered owner of the vehicle. This matter is still on-going.
4:49 PM - report of two adults who are at a supervised visit with their children and are believed to be in possession of drugs as a bag of what appeared to be drugs fell out of one of their bags. This matter is still under investigation.
6:31 PM - report of the caller's ex-boyfriend making threats towards her and showing up at her residence harassing her. After investigation the ex-boyfriend, an adult male was arrested and will be charged with two counts of uttering threats and one count of criminal harassment under the Criminal Code. The male was released with a future court date.
7:41 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Mazda CX-5 for speeding.
9:43 PM - report of a disturbance at a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Robert Street E. Police attended and were advised by a witness that the intoxicated male had hit another family member during the dispute and made several threats towards a female. The male was arrested and will be charged with one count of assault, two counts of uttering threats and one count of failing to comply with his probation order under the Criminal Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.