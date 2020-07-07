The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP for the dates indicated:
JULY-03
4:54 PM - request for police assistance on the #1 Highway. A tow company was attempting to tow a vehicle & highway traffic was not slowing down. Officers attended the location & provided traffic control for the tow truck to hook onto the vehicle to take it away.
5:57 PM - report of a suspicious male laying under a tree on the 200 block of 5th Avenue N.W. Officers attended the location & spoke to the male who'd been having a nap & had no where else to go. The male agreed to move along.
6:40 PM - report of an alarm at business on the 2000 block of North Service Road W. While officers were enroute to the business the alarm was disarmed by staff at the business. Officers were near by & still attended the location, noting nothing seemed to be out of the ordinary.
7:24 PM - 911 call from a male who said he'd been threatened by his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. This matter is still under investigation.
7:58 PM - report of a black GMC Sierra driving erratically. The caller had been following the vehicle on a grid road west of Swift Current & had observed it swerving & speeding. The vehicle then went into the City near Central Avenue. A plate number was able to be obtained for the vehicle however police were unable to locate it during patrols.
8:16 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the business & determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
10:14 PM - report of the caller's neighbour on the 400 block of 2nd Avenue N.E. having a "ring of fires" in his backyard. The caller was concerned about the smoke due to her health concerns & that her fence will burn down. Officers attended the backyard & spoke to the home owner who had a small fire going in a pit with a hose nearby & some tiki torches burning in the backyard. The home owner did not have a fire permit so agreed to put the fire out & obtain a proper permit.
10:38 PM - 911 hang up call from a residence on the 200 block of 5th Avenue S.E. Upon call back a male answered the phone & said he would call back with an address. Call takers could hear a female yelling at the male caller in the background. Officers attended the area & found the people who had called 911 . It was determined nothing criminal had taken place & the female had pulled some muscles & was going to attend the hospital.
10:39 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Police had attended this location earlier in the evening for a similar alarm. Officers attended the business & confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
10:42 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Chevrolet Traverse for failing to stop at an intersection displaying a red light.
11:00 PM - report of a disturbance coming from a dwelling unit on the 300 block of Matador Drive. The caller stated it sounds like items are being smashed on the floor & a male & female are yelling & screaming. Officers attended the location. Officers attended the location & spoke to the unit occupants who were all calm & stated that one of them had dropped a glass on the floor & it smashed but there had been no other disturbances. Police noted that it did not appear that any kind of altercation took place & they had no other concerns.
11:33 PM - report of a male sitting outside an establishment on the 800 block of 8th Avenue N.E. who'd been given a ban notice to the property the year prior & is not welcome there. Officers attended the business & spoke to the male who was
told he was still banned from the premises. The male understood & agreed to leave the area.
JULY-04
12:56 AM - report of a loud house party on the 400 block of Russel Crescent. Police attended the location & spoke to the home owner who advised the police he would shut the party down & send everyone home.
7:28 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the business & determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure & no movement could be observed inside.
7:38 AM - report of a phone scam where they told the caller his social insurance number had been compromised & to provide the last three digits of the number & his postal code. The caller did unfortunately provide that information to the scammer. The caller was advised to contact Service Canada to report his now compromised SIN card.
8:22 AM - report of a male sleeping in a park on 6th Avenue N.W. Officers attended the park & spoke to the same male from the day prior. The male advised he had no where else to go but agreed to move along .
12:15 PM - report of a phone scam where they told the caller his social insurance number had been compromised. The caller had provided his personal information to the scammer. The caller was provided the phone number for the Canadian Anti-Fraud Line to report the call & was also told to contact Service Canada about their compromised SIN card.
8:35 PM - report of a break & enter to the caller's residence. Entry was gained to the residence through a window as it is now bent & some property is missing. The caller suspects that her ex-boyfriend is responsible. This matter is still under investigation.
11:36 PM - report of loud music at a dwelling unit on the 300 block of Matador Drive. Officers attended the suite & spoke to the occupants who agreed to turn it down. The owner of the suite was also given a verbal warning about the noise complaints as this was the second one received in a week & if police had to return they would be issuing a ticket.
JULY-05
2:39 AM - report of loud music & yelling on the 300 block of 6th Avenue N.W. Officers attended & spoke to the property owner who advised he would turn the music off & shut the party down.
3:19 AM - report of a sexual assault. This matter is still under investigation.
5:04 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1900 block of North Service Road W. Officers attended the location & determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
7:44 AM - report of an alarm at a residence on the 500 block of 4th Avenue N.E. Officers attended the residence & confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the home was secure & confirmed there were no signs of forced entry or damage to the property.
2:40 PM - report of a lost wallet.
5:14 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's white Porsche Cayenne while parked at a location on the 2000 block of Hillcrest Drive. There are no witnesses or suspects.
7:43 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the business & confirmed the alarm to be false after securing the building & having the keyholder for the business properly latch the front door & disarm the alarm.
8:43 PM - report of a disturbance at the caller's neighbour's residence. The caller can hear yelling & a female threatening to smash up the house. The caller was concerned things may get physical. Police attended the residence & immediately separated the male & female. In speaking with both parties separately police had learned the female had slapped the male across the face. The female was arrested by police & will be charged with one count of assault & one count of mischief under the Criminal Code.
10:03 PM - report of a female posting false information about the caller on social media. The male did not want to provide a statement to police about his complaint. The male was advised to block the female on the social media account & that if the posts continue he would need to provide a statement to police to start an investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.