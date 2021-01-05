The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JANUARY 1
9:42 PM - report of two individuals in a blue Chevrolet Malibu believed to be in possession of methamphetamine. Police officers were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Upon further search of the vehicle police located meth, weapons and cash. Both individuals, an adult male and an adult female were arrested. 20 year old Ashlie Zacharias of Swift Current has been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act. Zacharias was released on documents and will appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on February 17, 2021. 34 year old Justin Armstrong has been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and one count of trafficking methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act as well as one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of failing to comply with a condition of his undertaking under the Criminal Code. Armstrong was held in police custody and appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court January 4, 2021.
JANUARY 2
12:24 AM - report of a female going into a restroom at a business on the 400 block of North Service Road E. and has been in there over thirty minutes and is not responding to anyone checking that she is alright. Officers attended the business and spoke to the woman who was fine, just having a bit of tummy trouble.
7:41 AM - report of an alarm at a location on the 100 block of Dufferin Street W. Officers attended the location and found
the front door to be unsecure. Police entered the building to ensure no one was inside. Police secured the building and spoke with the keyholder that attended the location to lock it up.
11:08 AM - report of a female who created a large mess in a room of a commercial dwelling unit and employees would like assistance from police in contacting the agency that provided assistance in putting the female up there. Police were able to get in touch with the assisting agency who attended to the room and assisted the female with cleaning out her
room.
1:44 PM - report of a neighbour playing loud music on the O block of 2nd Avenue NE and having gas cans and propane tanks thrown into the back of an SUV. Officers attended the location and spoke with the neighbour who was informed of noise bylaw and to perhaps find better storage for the propane tanks.
6:27 PM - report of a hit and run to the complainant's white Hyundai Elantra while parked on the 500 block of 6th Avenue NE. There are no suspects or witnesses.
4:29 PM - 911 call requesting a wellbeing check on the caller's friend who has been ill and has not been heard from since the day prior. Officers attended the friend's residence where she was located at home feeling under the weather.
4:31 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Chevrolet Cruze for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
6:40 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female who had not been heard from since the day prior and may be in Regina. Police sent a request to Regina Police Service who were able to locate the female safe and well.
8:34 PM - report of a semi parking with it's motor left running and the driver is in the back on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue NE. The caller advised this was the second time in the last two weeks this has happened where the truck has ran all night. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate any semi's parked in the area.
11:44 PM - report of loud music coming from a dwelling unit on the 300 block of Cheadle Street E. and the caller advises this happens every night. Officers attended the location and could not hear any noise or music. Officers spoke with the occupant of the unit in question and reminded them to be mindful of their neighbours and noise levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.