The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
OCTOBER-08
5:11 PM - report of the complainant's foot being run over by a male driving a green Toyota Avalon the day prior in the parking lot of a business on the 0 block of Springs Drive. The complainant advised the driver had stopped and spoke with her. She did not want any action from police and did not want it reported to SGI, she just wanted police to be aware.
6:01 PM - report of four or five youth using a fire escape and a broken window to gain access to the roof of a business on the 0 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended the area and found the young boys who were all given verbal warnings about being on the property.
6:59 PM - report of an intoxicated male at a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive throwing things and being inappropriate with the staff after being asked to leave. Police attended the location and arrested the intoxicated male who was also on court ordered conditions not to consume alcohol. The male was released from police custody once sober with a future court date. The male will be charged with one count of failing to comply with the condition on his release order under the Criminal Code.
7:13 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white GMC Sierra for failing to stop at an intersection displaying a red light.
7:53 PM - 911 call from a male youth reporting his mother and brother had not returned home yet and he was scared as they've been gone too long. The mother and brother returned home while the boy was on the phone with call takers and mom confirmed everything was okay . Police also spoke with the mother and confirmed all was well and there was no emergency taking place.
OCTOBER-09
4:48 AM - report of an intoxicated youth who keeps coming to the door of the caller's location on the 200 block of Herbert Street E. and was hoping police could find somewhere for him to go for the night. Police attended the location and took the male youth into custody. A parent was contacted to come pick him up however they were unable to. The male youth remained in police custody until he was sober and could be released . The male was issued a ticket for being a minor in possession or consuming alcohol under the Alcohol & Gaming Regulations Act.
6:33 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Chevrolet truck for making a "U" turn at an intersection controlled by traffic lights.
10:12 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Subaru Forester for speeding.
11 :21 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white GMC Sierra for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle. The driver was also issued an inspection ticket to have the radar detector removed from the vehicle.
12:36 PM - request to assist staff at a commerical dwelling unit on the 1100 block of South Service Road E with a female who is refusing to leave. Police attended the location and spoke with the female who agreed to settle her bill and leave the location. Police gave the female a courtesy ride to a new place to stay.
1:57 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Ford F150 for driving without due care and attention.
2:18 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Dodge Journey for using her cellphone while operating a motor vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was also issued a written warning for failing to produce a driver's licence upon police request.
8:33 PM - 911 call of a domestic dispute on the 200 block of 9th Avenue NE. The caller advised a female in the residence had threatened to harm herself with a knife after her boyfriend broke up with her. The boyfriend was able to get the knife away from her but was then bitten by the female in the dispute. Police attended the residence and the female was arrested. The female will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
8:59 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female. Police attended the female's residence but she was not home, however they were able to speak with her on the phone & confirmed she was okay.
9:37 PM - report of the caller hearing five very loud bangs on the 400 block of 2nd Avenue NE. Police made patrols of the area but nothing further could be heard and they saw no signs of any kind of a disturbance.
10:04 PM - report of a male who appears to be on some kind of intoxicant and is weaving in and out of traffic. Police made patrols but were not able to locate the male.
10:25 PM - report of a suicidal individual. The individual was located and taken to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.
11:31 PM - report of two people yelling outside of the caller's residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue NW and then a loud bang could be heard. Police made patrols but were unable to locate anyone in the area and no other calls were received.
OCTOBER-10
5:05 AM - report of a bush fire near a park on 9th Avenue NE. Police attended the area along with the Fire Department and a small pile of ashes were located near a bush.
10:52 AM - report of someone not complying with the masking order currently in place. Police spoke with the caller andadvised him he would need to make his complaint to Saskatchewan Public Health.
7:45 PM - request to assist with the caller's daughter. The caller advised she and her daughter have been fighting for a while now and it had gotten physical and now her daughter was making threats of suicide. Police attempted to speak with the caller multiple times but she kept disconnecting the line. Police made several attempts to locate the caller and her daughter and eventually located the pair at an apartment complex they had been to earlier but had left after the male occupant told police they weren't there. The male was arrested for obstruction of police. The mother and daughter changed their stories with police about what had occurred and neither wanted the matter looked into by police any further.
Officers confirmed the daughter was okay and did not need evaluation by a doctor. No charges were laid in relation to the incident.
8:35 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on an employee who did not show up for her shift. Before police attended the employee's residence the caller advised police they had spoken to the caller and she was okay.
9:24 PM - report of six or seven neighbours fighting on the street of the 700 block of 5th Avenue NE. Police attended the location and spoke to two females outside, a mother and daughter who confirmed the two sisters had been arguing before one of them left. Police had confirmed no one had been injured and there was no damage to property.
9:52 PM - 911 call from a male who advised he was parked in the parking lot of a location on the 2000 block of Chaplin Street E when three vehicles, one silver car, one black car and one other vehicle "boxed" him in. The caller advised he flipped them off, the other drivers returned the gesture and then left. No other information about the vehicles was able to be provided by the caller. Police made patrols but did not locate any of the vehicles.
10:25 PM - report of the caller's son making some concerning comments about causing harm to himself. Police attended the residence and spoke to the son who advised he was okay and had made the comment because he'd been feeling stressed out and agreed to seek some professional help.
OCTOBER-11
7:43 PM - report of the caller hearing a really loud bang that he believes was a gun. Police made patrols and could hear sounds west of the City believed to be persons duck hunting. No other calls were received in relation to the noise.
8:59 PM - report of a woman being kicked by a male in a business on the 500 block of North Service Road E. Police attended the business and learned the woman had already left. Police reviewed the video footage and confirmed no assault had taken place and no patrons in the business had witnessed anything. The male was asked to leave and he did.
2:54 PM - report of the caller coming across an elderly female who appears to be lost and cold. The caller advised the woman cannot remember where she lives. Police attended their location and spoke with the woman who appeared to be very confused and initially was unsure of her name. Police transported the woman to the hospital until her family could be contacted to come attend to her.
3:18 PM - report of the caller's tenant changing the locks to her residence on her and would like police to come remove him. Police attended the residence and spoke to both parties. The tenant agreed to change the locks back and would move out from the residence. The caller was advised to contact the Rentalsman agency to determine what she is allowed to do moving forward when it comes to having renters.
7:15 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of white Ford Focus for speeding.
7:32 PM - report of the caller's daughter travelling through Swift Current earlier today on her way back to Calgary and now cannot be reached. Police obtained vehicle information for the female and who the occupants of the vehicle were to make patrols for it. A short time later police were contacted by the caller who advised he'd spoke to his daughter and they had made it home to Calgary.
