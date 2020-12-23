The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
DECEMBER-18
6:08 PM - report of a break & enter to a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Rutherford Street. Officers attended the location & learned there was no break & enter being committed. The caller, who was the landlord for the property had called police on the tenant they were evicting after the tenant had broken some property in the suite before leaving. Police advised the caller to speak with the Rentalsmen Board about the eviction. The tenant's damage deposit covered the cost of repairs.
6:46 PM - report of a possibly suicidal individual. Police located the individual who advised police they were fine & did not have plans to cause any self harm.
7:04 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female who had not been spoken to since the early morning hours. Police were able to confirm the female had gone to Maple Creek & would be returning to Swift Current at some point.
8:27 PM - request from EMS to assist with a male who is sitting inside the doors of a business on the O block of Springs Drive advising he had sore feet & believed he may be having some concerns with his mental health. Police attended the location & the male was taken to hospital for evaluation.
DECEMBER-19
2:20 AM - 911 call from an employee at a commercial building wanting police assistance to remove a male who is causing issues at the location & refuses to leave. Officers attended the location & the male was already outside. The business provided the male with a letter banning him from the premises & police advised the male if he returned he would be charged with trespassing.
3:14 AM - while on patrol officers checked a vehicle parked on South Service Road W. In speaking with the two youth vehicle occupants police noted the male appeared to have glassy eyes & when asked, told police he'd consumed two beers. The male was issued a ticket for being a minor & consuming alcohol under the Alcohol & Gaming Regulations Act.
9:35 AM - 911 call of a suspicious male walking between the two lanes of the #1 Highway. Officers attended the area & located the male, who police had dealt with the day prior walking. Police spoke with the male who said he was on his way to purchase new insoles for his shoes. Officers advised the male to walk on the Service Roads opposed to the highway as it would be much safer for him.
11 : 11 AM - 911 call of a suspicious male talking to himself at a business on the O block of Springs Drive & then the call
disconnected. Officers attended the business & spoke with staff who advised the suspicious male had not been wearing a mask & then after touching an item placed it back into the bin. Officers located the male & were able to identify him as the same man who had been walking on the highway. The male was advised he was required to wear a mask when inside public spaces & provided him education on the potential consequences & fines associated to not wearing one.
12:02 PM - 911 call of a female youth outside a parked vehicle on the O block of 1st Avenue NE yelling & throwing things around. Officers attended the location & the female agreed to calm down after speaking to police.
1 :39 PM - 911 call of a suspicious male sitting in the middle of the street on North Service Road W, putting his shoes on & yelling at traffic that goes around him. While on the line the caller advised the male had then gotten up & continued to walk in the middle of the street. Officers attended the location & identified him as the same male from two previous complaints in the day. The male was arrested under the Mental Health Act & transported to the hospital by police for evaluation.
4:49 PM - report of a male approximately 15 minutes ago was yelling at a piece of paper on North Service Road E. & then started walking north under the overpass. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate any males matching the description the caller had provided to police.
5:30 PM - report of a theft of package from the O block of 2nd Avenue NE. The complainant advised that she'd received an e-mail advising her package had been delivered two days prior but when she went to checked her mail there was no package. Officers attended the complainant's area & conducted neighbourhood inquiries but no one had noted anything. There are no suspects or witnesses & there were no cameras in the area.
6:04 PM - report of a possible impaired driver in a red GMC Sierra. The caller had seen the truck hit a curb while turning onto the #1 Highway, then took a wide turn & drove approximately 20-30 kilometers below the speed limit before taking an exit off the highway. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided.
7:25 PM - request to have a male removed from a location on the O block of Springs Drive. The caller advised the male was sitting inside the doors & the location was closed for the night. Officers attended the location & spoke with the male who left the area without incident.
8:43 PM - report of a possibly suicidal individual. Officers located the individual at a friend's residence & confirmed he was okay. The individual advised police he had no intention of harming himself, he was just needing some time away from his spouse & planned to stay at the friend's house for the evening.
8:56 PM - while on patrol officers saw a male, known to police & known to not have a driver's licence, driving a black Dodge Ram on 6th Avenue NE. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle & confirmed the adult male driver did not have a valid driver's licence & the vehicle did not have valid registration. During the stop officers also located methamphetamine & two batons in the vehicle. 34 year old Justin Armstrong of Swift Current was arrested & released with a future court date. Armstrong has been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs & Substance Act & one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose under the Criminal Code. Armstrong also received two tickets under the Traffic Safety Act for driving a motor vehicle without valid registration & driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence.
DECEMBER-20
6:20 AM - report of the caller's neighbours in a dwelling unit on the 400 block of 1st Avenue NW have been yelling & screaming all night & is hoping police can check to see what's going on. Officers attended the complex & spoke with the neighbours. Police confirmed nothing physical had taken place & gave both of them verbal warnings about their noise levels & to be mindful of other people who live in the building.
9:31 AM - 911 call of a dispute at a business on the 1500 block of South Service Road W. The caller advised the manager of the business was yelling at him after he'd told an employee he was given a cold tea instead of a hot one. At the same time a second 911 call came in from the manager of the business who advised the caller was swearing at staff & refusing to leave. Officers attended the business & spoke to all involved parties. The caller had already been refunded his money & agreed to leave.
10:00 AM - report of a white Ford van having a smashed front window parked in the parking lot of an establishment on the 1700 block of North Service Road E. with two occupants inside. Officers attended & located the van empty & were able to determine it was registered to a company out of Toronto, Ontario & had a cracked windshield.
10:10 AM - report of harassment involving property, a work injury claim & posts made on social media. Both parties were spoken to & the other involved male was told to stop contacting the caller & to instead be speaking with the Worker's Compensation Board.
11:01 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's mother. The caller had known her mother had went to the hospital but was now not answering phone calls. Officers were able to locate the caller's mother who was still in the hospital.
4:01 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey GMC Terrain for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
7:44 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's father who is not at home & is not answering his cellphone. The caller knew his dad to visit a local woman & when he went there his father's car was parked at the residence but there was no answer at the door when he knocked. While police were making attempts to locate the male the caller contacted police & advised he had located his father.
11 :52 PM - report of a noise complaint at a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Rutherford Street. The caller also believed that a male was at the residence who was on court ordered conditions not to have contact with the female who resides at the unit. Officers attended the residence & all was quiet. Police spoke with the female who lived there & she confirmed the male was not there & suspected the person who had made the complaint was one of the two males she'd kicked out of her residence earlier in the evening.
