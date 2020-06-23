The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP June 19-21:
JUNE-19
6:06 PM - 911 call from a commerical dwelling unit on the 400 block of North Service Road E. The caller was upset he wasn't being granted permission to use a barbeque on the premises until identification & a deposit was provided. At the same time this call was coming in police received a call from a staff member at the location who wanted police to assist with two guest arguing with her about the barbeque & refusing to return to their rooms.Police attended the location & assisted in mediating the situation.
6:06 PM - 911 hang up from a location on the 2200 block of Woodrow Lloyd Place. Upon call back a staff member advised it must of been a misdial as no emergency was taking place.
8: 15 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Ram 1500. The driver of the vehicle did not have a valid driver's licence & the vehicle was impoundable. A tow truck attended to take the vehicle & the driver of the Dodge was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence under the Traffic Safety Act.
JUNE-20
12:06 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's ex-husband as he currently has custody of their child & has been sending the caller "weird stuff' via text message. Officers attended the ex-husband's residence. He was home having a fire in the backyard. Police spoke with the male, who was sober & was okay.
12: 13 PM - report of the plants at a business on the 200 block of North Service Road W. being pulled out of their planters the morning prior & then today upon arriving at the business condiments had been smeared on the drive-thru window. Police reviewed the video footage but due to it being so dark were not able to make anything out. There are no suspects or witnesses. This matter is still under investigation.
7:20 PM - report of a residential burglary alarm at a residence on the 200 block of 13th Avenue N.E. Officers attended the residence & determined the alarm to be false after locating the homeowner in the garage who hadn't entered the alarm code.
8:25 PM - report of the caller's neighbour yelling at her. While on the phone dispatchers could hear a voice yelling "why" in the background. Officers attended the location. The caller had taken her child out of her vehicle & yelled back at the child after the child yelled at her. This then prompted the caller's neighbour to yell at the caller. Both the caller & neighbour were given verbal warnings about causing a disturbance.
9:45 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver a grey Toyota Camry for operating a motor vehicle without a
valid driver's licence under the Traffic Safety Act.
JUNE-21
12:01 AM - report of the caller's ex-husband sending her harassing text messages about trying to get her charged & building a case against her in relation to custody of a child they share. The caller has told her ex to stop messaging her but he won't & she would like him warned by police to stop contacting her & to check on her the child. Police attended the ex-husband's residence & gave the male a verbal warning about his communication with the caller. Police confirmed the child was also okay.
12:47 AM - report of suicidal individual. Police attended the individual's residence where they had already been
transported to hospital by EMS for evaluation.
1:33 AM - 911 call from a male wanting police to remove a female from his room at a commercial dwelling unit on the 1100 block of South Service Road E. A male & female could be heard by calltakers arguing in the background. Officers attended the location & found the female, who was locked out of the room. The male & female had gotten into a verbal argument & the male locked the female out of the room but kept her cellphone. In speaking with the male it was determined he had a warrant for his arrest & that he would be escorted to the Detachment & released on documents with a court date & during that time the female would gather her belongings & leave the location to which all parties agreed .
1:39 AM - report of loud music at dwelling unit on the O block of 9th Avenue N.E. Officers attended the complex & spoke with the suite occupant who was having a small gathering in her backyard. The party goers were asked to turn the music down & no other calls were received.
8:21 AM - 911 call from a male who advised he was wanting his belongings back from a residence on the 100 block of 6th Avenue N.E. Officers attended the location of where the male said he was but when they arrived he was no longer there. Police spoke with the owners of the residence who said the male had been dating their daughter but he left after he was told none of his property was there. Police made patrols of the area but did not locate the male.
8:46 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 100 block of Central Avenue N. The alarm was cancelled by the monitoring company prior to police arrival.
8:56 AM - report of a gas & dash from a business on the 400 block of North Service Road E. A black Nissan Extera had gotten fuel & left westbound on the Service Road without paying. Police were able to get in touch with the registered owner who advised they hadn't realized there'd been no payment & would call to make payment right away. Police later receive confirmation from the business that they received payment for the fuel.
11:00 AM - report of a dog running loose in the parking lot of a location on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Messages were left on the phone number listed on the dog's tag & the dog was taken to the SPCA until it could be claimed by its owner.
12:14 PM - 911 call from a female stating she just received a "code word" from her friend which means she needs police assistance. Officers attended the location where the friend was & spoke with her. She advised that her ex-boyfriend had entered her residence uninvited, took his belongings & asked her for money. The female did not wish to proceed with charges but wanted her ex warned & it documented with police in the event anything occurred in the future. Police spoke with the ex-boyfriend who was given a verbal warning.
3:05 PM - 911 call of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of 2nd Avenue N.E. & Cheadle Street E. involving a red Dodge Ram & grey Nissan Sentra. Officers attended the collision scene & spoke with both vehicle driver's, each claiming to of had a green light. No one was injured as a result of the collision. The Nissan was required to be towed from the scene. No charges were laid.
3:28 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's sister who had gotten into an argument with her ex-boyfriend who'd been refusing to leave her sister's residence. Officers attended the sister's residence, who was home & all was well.
6:40 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 100 block of Central Avenue N. The alarm was cancelled by the monitoring company prior to police arrival.
6:47 PM - report of a loud party at a residence on the 400 block of 6th Avenue N.W. The caller stated that these neighbours party often. Police attended & found the family that resides at the residence having a small get together in thebackyard & there was no excessive noise.
8:12 PM - report of an older male driving an older vehicle westbound in the eastbound lane of the #1 Highway. The caller stated it appeared the driver was on his cellphone. No plate number was able to be obtained during the call. Officers made patrols but were never able to locate any vehicles travelling the wrong way on the highway.
9:24 PM - report of the caller's mother cat passing away & leaving behind four one day old kittens. The caller was unsure what to do with the kittens as the SPCA was closed. The caller was advised by police to take the kittens to the SPCA in the morning when they re-open.
11:47 PM - report of the caller, who was on a bike, having rocks thrown at him when passed by a semi hauling cars on the #1 Highway. The caller advised he'd confronted the semi driver but it was shrugged off so the caller wanted the driver warned by police. No plate number was able to be obtained for the semi. The semi had continued on the #1 Highway & surrounding Detachments were no in a position to locate the semi driver to speak with him.
