The following is a synopsis of calls for service in Swift Current for the dates indicated:
FEBRUARY-05
5:30 PM - report of an assault between family members. Officers attended the location and spoke to both involved persons who'd gotten into a pushing match but had agreed to give each other space for the evening. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
6:27 PM - report of two semis parked on the side of South Service Raod E blocking an entrance to a business. Officers attended the area and located one semi parked on the side of the road. The driver of the semi was issued a written warning for parking in a no parking zone.
7:02 PM - 911 call from a residence on the 800 block of 4th Avenue NE. Call takers can hear yelling in the background and someone kept tapping the receiver of the phone and then disconnected the call. Police attended the residence and confirmed no emergency was taking place, a child at the residence had accidentally dialled 911 .
8:36 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a grey Pontiac Vibe to have the headlights on the vehicle repaired.
11 :59 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Dodge Dart for operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed licence plate.
· 11 :59 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the location and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure.
FEBRUARY-06
10: 10 AM - report of a theft of property from a dwelling unit on the O block of Hayes Drive. Police attended the location
and conducted neighbourhood enquires but no one had seen or heard anything and there are no witnesses or suspects.
10:17 AM - report of a stolen credit card that was used in Swift Current and Moose Jaw. The caller had cancelled their cards and was going to be refunded for the purhases made. No times were available in relation to the transactions to be able to investigate the matter further.
11 :34 AM - report of a male known to the caller breaching the conditions on his court ordered release. The subject of the call did not reside in Swift Current.
12:23 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a curfew check on a male who is on court ordered conditions with a 24 hour curfew. The male was not home. This matter is still under investigation.
8:14 PM - report of the caller's neighbours in a dwelling unit on the 300 block of 6th Avenue SE banging walls very loudly
and a baby can also be heard crying . Officers attended the complex and could not hear any loud noise. Police spoke with the occupants of the apartment and advised them of the complaint and the noise bylaws in place.
9:56 PM - report of the caller getting into a verbal argument with his spouse and when he went outside the residence she locked him out and he was now cold and needed help. Officers attended the residence, which the male was now back inside of when they arrived and spoke with both individuals and confirmed no physical altercation took place.
FEBRUARY-07
3:30 AM - report of a single vehicle collision on 6th Avenue SE. Officers attended the location where a black Dodge Grand Caravan had hit and knocked over a street sign and then collided with some trees on a property due to the vehicle
driving falling asleep. No one was injured as a result of the collision. The driver of the vehicle was issued a ticket under the Traffic Safety Act for driving without due care and attention.
12:14 PM - report of an older male walking on the #4 Highway not dressed appropriately for the cold weather. Officers made patrols but did not locate anyone on the highway.
2:49 PM - report of a male who is on a 24 hour court ordered curfew not being at home. Officers conducted a curfew check on the male and he was home.
6:05 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1700 block of Memorial Drive. Officers attended the location and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure.
