The following is a synopsis of Swift Current RCMP calls for service for the dates indicated:
MAY-22
5:47 PM - Report of a disturbance at a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Robert Street E. The caller can hear a male & female screaming at each other & it has been going on for some time now. Officers attended & located a male inside the residence. Police conducted a check of the residence & were unable to locate the female who was believed to have left through an open window. In speaking with the male police learned that both parties were on police ordered conditions not to have contact with each other. The male was arrested & taken into police custody. The female was located later in the evening by police & was arrested as well. 25 year Cody Anderson of Swift Current has been charged with one count of failing to comply with a condition of his undertaking under the Criminal Code. 37 year old Shaundel Pope of Swift Current has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with a condition of her undertaking under the Criminal Code. Both Anderson & Pope made appearances in Swift Current Provincial Court May 25, 2020.
7:15 PM - report of a railway crossing being blocked on the #4 Highway & are expecting it to be blocked for approximately 45 minutes while a train is being waited on. Police were notified when the crossing was no longer being blocked.
7:18 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white GMC 1500 for creating or causing a loud & unnecessary noise with a motor vehicle under the Traffic Safety Act.
8:05 PM - report of a grey truck travelling the wrong way on one of the one way streets & not obeying street signs. Police made patrols but were unable to locate any vehicles going the wrong on the one ways.
9:36 PM - report of the caller's neighbour's dog barking a lot. The caller said this has been going on for a week or two intermittently. Officers made patrols of the area but did not hear any barking dogs.
MA Y -23
7:28 AM - report of a licence plate falling off the caller's semi trailer somewhere between Swift Current & Winnipeg, MB. The caller was advised by police to contact his licensing issuer to report to the loss & get some guidance on how to properly show the trailer as registered.
1:52 PM - while on patrol officers issued tickets to the driver of a silver Honda Civic Wagonvan for having an inadequate muffler, having an inadequate horn & having many other vehicle defects under the Traffic Safety Act.
3:11 PM - officers conducted a check on a male's residence who is on court ordered search conditions. Upon search of the male's bedroom in the home police located drugs & a weapon. The male was arrested & held in police custody. 21 year old Cody Hammer of Swift Current has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with a condition of his release order under the Criminal Code, one count of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act & two counts of drug possession under the Controlled Substances Act. Hammer appeared in Swift Current
Provincial Court May 25, 2020.
6:56 PM - received call from a female looking for advice on how to deal with a neighbour that she's had issues with in the past involving her dog. Officers were tied up on other matters. This matter is still under investigation.
MAY-24
12:41 AM - report of a possible impaired driver in a white Dodge Challenger going through a business on the 400 block of South Service Road E. Officers were able to locate the vehicle & conducting a traffic stop & determined the driver was not impaired.
2: 18 AM - report of the caller being body slammed to the ground by an unknown individual while she was walking home on Central Avenue S. Officers attended the caller's residence & spoke with her about the incident. The individual that had tackled the caller had been wearing a black hoodie. Officers made patrols but did not locate anyone out. This matter is still under investigation.
12:53 PM - report of the caller seeing a post on social media about a theft that occurred on the O block of 4th Avenue S.E. & she recalled seeing a vehicle with a flatdeck travelling through the back alley. The caller had then since noticed some aluminum posts missing from her yard. The caller did not wish to report the property stolen but wanted to pass the information onto police.
4:14 PM - report of the caller's ex-girlfriend & her friend entering his residence & stealing his property while he was not home. This matter is still under investigation.
6:54 PM - report of a gathering of over twenty people off of 11th Avenue N.W. in the field & then the caller hung up. Police made a patrol & noted eight people at the location.
7:40 PM - report of the caller's bedroom window being cracked two inches several weeks ago & the caller believes the neighbour's son was responsible for the damage & now today a bird flew into the window & made the crack larger. The caller did not know who the neighbour was & they have since moved. The caller was advised by police to report it to the housing authority in which he resides & that his call would be documented for information purposes.
8:05 PM - report of the caller's neighbour having a loud truck & wanted his neighbour warned about the noise. Officers attended the neighbour's residence & gave him a verbal warning about the noise of his truck.
9:37 PM - report of a structure fire on the 300 block of Ashford Street. An occupant had been smoking on a mattress in the basement & when they went upstairs smoke could be smelt a short time later & when checked a fire had started in the basement. All occupants of the home were able to get out safely & without injury.
