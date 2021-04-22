The following is a synopsis of calls for service for Swift Current RCMP on the dates indicated:
APRIL-16
4:50 PM - report of a single vehicle collision that had occurred the day prior at the intersection of George Street E & South Service Road E. The driver had lost traction when making a turn, hitting the curb with his tire, resulting in the wheel to come off. The vehicle had been towed and was reported to police for insurance purposes.
8:55 PM - report of the caller's neighbour's three dogs chasing the caller's teen aged daughter. Police attended the area and spoke to both the caller and the dog owner. The dog owner was advised to put better measures in place so that the dogs are unable to get out of the yard and the caller was advised to report the dogs to the City Bylaw Department.
9:03 PM - report of an abandoned blue Buick LeSabre with no licence plate on it blocking the caller's drive way on the 1300 block of Chaplin Street E. Police confirmed the vehicle was not stolen and it was towed from the location.
10 :04 PM - report of vehicles racing behind a location on the 2000 block of Chaplin Street E. Pol ice made patrols and spoke with some youth in the area who advised a red Dodge Charger had been doing donuts in the parking lot. Police were not able to locate the vehicle.
APRIL-17
12:18 AM - 911 call of a suspicious male possibly in the area of the caller's residence on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue NE. The caller who sounded intoxicated advised he had a former friend steal from him and he thought maybe he would be "lurking" around the area. Police made patrols but did not locate anything or anyone suspicious in the area.
12:30 AM - report of the caller's son having his wallet stolen from a Dodge Nitro parked on the 200 block of Conlin Drive. All cards in the wallet were cancelled.
6:59 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the O block of Springs Drive. While police were on their way to the business the alarm was. cancelled.
9:44 AM - report of a neighbour dispute. The caller advised his neighbour had been yelling and cursing at him about a Canadian Flag he was displaying in his yard upside down and then came out of his residence with a baseball bat. Police attended the location and spoke to the neighbour who advised the caller had been out revving his truck engine and using power tools early in the morning so he had yelled at him to be quiet and felt the caller was being disrespectful having the flag upside down. Both the neighbour and the caller were advised to be mindful of the other and if they couldn't speak in a calm manner to one another to ignore each other.
10:00 AM - report of the caller's neighbour threatening to kill her dogs if they came on his property again. Police spoke with the neighbour and he was given verbal warning by police about making threats. This was stemming from a matter that had occured the day prior involving the caller's dogs and the neighbour.
12:11 PM - report of a stolen black Ford F150 from a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. The caller advised she'd come out of the business and her truck was gone and then witnessed her vehicle drive past her and park. Police attended the parking lot and spoke to the female at the vehicle who was the caller and registered owner of the truck. The female advised the suspect had returned her vehicle and then took off on foot towards another business. There was nothing missing, no damages to the vehicle and there had been a spare key for the truck in the vehicle. Police were able to review video footage and confirmed the truck belonging to the caller had never moved and she had mistaken a different but very similar truck for her own.
1 :24 PM - report of domestic violence that has been occurring over the past few months between the complainant and her boyfriend. This matter is still under investigation.
2:43 PM - report of the caller's keys being left in his shed door lock and stolen sometime overnight. There are no suspects or witnesses.
3:55 PM - 911 static line call from a location on the 2200 block of Woodrow Lloyd Place where nothing could be heard or said. Police attended the location and confirmed no emergency was taking place and they were having issues with one of the phone lines.
6:36 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Dodge Charger for failing to produce their driver's licence upon officer request.
7:11 PM - report of the caller's neighbour raking their leaves up earlier in the day and they had left some grass and leaves on the caller's drive way. The caller was advised this was not a police matter.
9:02 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a blue Mitsubishi Lancer for speeding.
APRIL-18
2:02 AM - report of loud people at a residence on the 200 block of 18th Avenue NE. Police attended and found a small
group of people outside having a fire. All in attendance were told to keep the noise down.
2:49 AM - report of a loud party at a residence on the 200 block of 15th Avenue NE. While on the phone with call takers the caller advised people were leaving the location. Police attended the area and no noise could be heard.
11:11 AM - report of the caller backing into a blue car in the parking lot of a location on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue NE. The caller advised he went inside to get a pen and paper to leave his information and when he came out the vehicle was gone. The caller wanted the incident documented in the event the owner of the blue vehicle reported a hit and run to their car.
12:38 PM - 911 call of a family dispute. Police attended the residence and assisted with transporting a youth at the residence to the hospital for evaluation due to some concerns of his mental health.
4:32 PM - report of the caller's neighbour's dogs running into the caller's yard and biting the caller's dog causing an injury. Police reported the incident to the City Bylaw Department for further investigation.
3:14 PM - report of a male shoplifting from a business on the 1600 block of Springs Drive who left on a bicycle. Police were able to later locate the male and arrest him . The male was released with a future court date and will be charged with one count of theft under $5000 under the Criminal Code.
3:28 PM - received call from a female who was speaking nonsensically and then disconnected from call takers. Police proactively conducted a wellbeing check on the female to confirm she was okay and to check the status of her mental health. The female was at home and said she was okay.
4:11 PM - report of a panic alarm at a business on the O block of Springs Drive. Police attended the business and confirmed the alarm to be false. A new employee at the business had pressed the alarm by mistake.
5:47 PM - report of the caller's friend 's brother allegedly having his truck camper broken into and items stolen from it while the brother has been incarcerated. Police asked that the caller have her friend or have the brother contact police. This matter is still under investigation.
6:22 PM - request to conduct a check on a female who is on-call at the caller's location however she left her phone behind and the caller has no other way of contacting the female. Police attended the female's residence and advised her to get in touch with the caller.
6:36 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
7:04 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a blue Chevrolet Avalanche for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
7:35 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red BMW X1 for operating an unregistered vehicle. The driver was also issued a written warning for failing to update the address on their driver's licence and an inspection ticket to have the the front signal light on the vehicle repaired.
7:54 PM - report of the caller being struck with a shopping cart earlier in the day by a male who she'd previously worked with. The caller advised that the male may have been joking but it did hurt. This matter is still under investigation.
7:55 PM - request to have police attend the caller's residence to remove a male who is refusing to leave after gathering his belongings. While the caller was on the phone with call takers the male did leave the residence. The caller was advised the incident would be documented and if he returned to contact police again. No further calls were received in relation to the incident.
8:03 PM - report of multiple vehicles at a residence and the caller believes there may be a violation of the Saskatchewan Public Health Order in place. Police attended the residence and observed five vehicles at the residence and after conducting checks confirmed all at the residence were family.
