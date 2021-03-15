The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP for the dates indicated:
MARCH-12
4:01 PM - report of a female between the #1 Highway's picking up bottles topless. Officers made patrols but were unable to located the female.
4:27 PM - report of the caller providing her social insurance number during a scam call. The caller was advised the information would be documented and to also report her compromised number to Service Canada.
7:55 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's mother who she has not been able to get a hold of. Officers located the mother at home and doing well. She'd been having issues with her phone not connecting to the network so she wasn't able to receive phone calls.
8:26 PM - report of an establishment on the 500 block of Cheadle Street W. not adhering to the Public Health restrictions.
The caller advised that they are allowing more than four people to sit together at a table as well as not having the
appropriate amount of space between each table. Police attended the establishment and determined the business was
following the restrictions put in place.
8:57 PM - report of two young females appearing to be checking vehicles and sheds on the 200 block of 14th Avenue NE.
The caller advised once the girls noticed him they ran off and hid. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate any
female youth in the area.
10:21 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 900 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the business and
determined the alarm to be false after speaking with an employee who had accidentally set off the alarm when locking up
for the night.
10:26 PM - report of a loud party taking place in a dwelling unit on the 400 block of 6th Avenue NW. The caller advised
they would like police to shut down the party because of the noise and because they were not adhering to the indoor
gathering restrictions put in place by Public Health. Police attended the residence and spoke to the occupant. No party
was taking place, two adults and one child were the only ones in the home.
MARCH-13
3:20 AM - report of an intoxicated male walking on 5th Avenue SE. Police attended the area and located two males, including the caller walking home. Police provided both of the males a courtesy ride home.
10:47 AM - report of an injured deer in the caller's backyard that appears to have two broken legs. Police contacted the
Saskatchewan Environmental Resource Management office to attend to the deer.
10:47 PM - report of an alarm going off at a business on the 1400 block of Cheadle Street W. Officers attended the
business and determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
12:30 PM - report of a hit and run to the caller's orange Mini Cooper while parked on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue NE.
This matter is still under investigation.
2:40 PM - report of the complainant's garbage bin being thrown into their backyard on the 1300 block of Jubilee Drive
causing damage to it. This matter is still under investigation.
4:27 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Ford Mustang for speeding. The driver was also
issued a written warning for failing to produce their driver's licence upon police request.
6:56 PM - report of an alarm going off at a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue NW. Officers attended the business
and determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure.
7:38 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white GMC Sierra for disobeying a stop sign.
8:24 PM - report of a male who keeps walking in circles on 1st Avenue NE and appears to be intoxicated or "on
something". Officers attended the area, located the male and spoke with him. The male was not doing anything criminal
and advised he would head home.
8:25 PM - 911 call of a male walking down the middle of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the area and located the
male who appeared to be on some kind of intoxicant stating he was trying to get to the hospital . Officers transported the
male to the hospital for evaluation.
9:06 PM - report of intoxicated males at a business on the 400 block of North Railway Street E not wearing masks as per
the Public Health Order and being belligerent with staff when approached about putting them on. Officers attended the
business and spoke with the group of males, one of them refusing to cooperate with police. The male was arrested and
will be charged with obstruction under the Criminal Code. The male was held in police custody until he was sober and
then released with a future court date.
MARCH-14
5:35 AM - 911 call from a male advising his friend and his friend's girlfriend are having some kind of dispute at their home
but the caller was not present to provide any further details. Officers attended the residence of the couple and determined
nothing physical had taken place and they'd had a verbal argument. The female agreed to leave the home for the night in
order to prevent further escalation between the two.
6:40 AM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a grey Saturn Vue to have the headlights on
the vehicle repaired.
7:54 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a yellow Toyota Echo for operating a motor vehicle with a
learner's licence unaccompanied by a qualified supervisor.
8:44 PM - report of an adult female not following her court ordered conditions to live at an approved residence. This matter is still under investigation.
12:32 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Chevrolet Suburban for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
3:15 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a conditions check on an adult male. During the search police located drugs and drug paraphernalia, an electronic device and the male had unapproved people in his home. The male was arrested and held in police custody. The male will be charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and three counts of failing to comply with his release order under the Criminal Code.
7:27 PM - while on patrol officer issued a written warning to the driver of an orange Volvo for parking in a no parking zone.
11 :26 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Chrysler 300 for having an obstructed licence plate on their vehicle.
