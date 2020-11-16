The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
NOVEMBER-13
4:36 PM - report of a break, enter & theft from the caller's blue Hyundai Veracruz. The caller advised that their passenger side window had been broken on their vehicle & the stereo had been stolen. This matter is still under investigation.
6:51 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Jeep Cherokee for performing an activity likely to distract, startle or interfere with other road users.
7:47 PM - 911 call of a possible impaired driver on 1st Avenue N.W. The caller advised a male & female had just left an establishment on the 900 block of North Service Road E. in a Chevrolet 2500 with an Alberta licence plate on it & believed the driver was impaired. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
NOVEMBER-14
7:55 AM - request to assist Watrous RCMP with locating a missing adult male believed to be in Swift Current. Police attended the location provided but confirmed the male was not there after checking the residence.
11:45 AM - report of a bag of "drugs" being found at a business on the 300 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the business & seized the drugs that were later tested & confirmed to be meth. This matter is still under investigation.
12:13 PM - report of a theft of trim off the caller's Subaru Forester while parked at an establishment on the 1600 block of North Service Road E. two nights prior. This matter is still under investigation.
1:10 PM - report of a semi stuck at the intersection of 11th Avenue NW & North Service Road W. Officers attended the location where a truck had already arrived & was dumping sand under the semi's tires to aid in getting it to move.
3:19 PM - report of a suicidal individual. Police attended the individual's residence where they agreed to attend the hospital with police for evaluation.
4:19 PM - report of a vehicle on fire on George Street E. Police attended the location along with the Swift Current Fire Department who put out the fire. A white GMC Sierra had pulled out from a stop sign but had not seen a blue Buick Le Sabre that was coming due to snow being plowed & piled down the middle of the street. The Buick slid on the ice hitting the rear of the GMC & then started on fire. No one was injured as a result of the collision & no charges were laid.
6:44 PM - 911 call of a bus versus pedestrian on 1st Avenue NW. Officers attended the location where EMS was already on scene & tending to the pedestrian who was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police contacted a Traffic Analyst to attend the scene. This matter is still under investigation.
6:45 PM - report of the caller's boyfriend "freaking out" in their apartment & throwing things around. Officers attended the location & spoke with the male who'd advised he had not wanted his girlfriend to have friends at the residence because he was hungover. Police confirmed no physical altercation had taken place between the two of them & suggested they perhaps spend the night apart until all was calm again.
NOVEMBER-15
8:14 AM - report of a possibly intoxicated male walking on the #4 Highway. The caller advised the male was stumbling all over the road. Officers made patrols of the area & located the young adult male walking & intoxicated. The male was given a courtesy ride home & left in the care of his parents.
12:37 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's white Chevrolet Impala & white Chevrolet Traverse while parked on the 200 block of Lister Kaye Crescent. This matter is still under investigation.
4:06 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's silver Volkswagen Toureg while parked on Chaplin Street W. This matter is still under investigation.
4:53 PM - report of an alarm at a business on 400 block of North Service Road W. Police as well as representative for the business attended & confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
5:35 PM - 911 call from an elderly female reporting her elderly husband had went outside to brush snow off their vehicle & hasn't returned. Officers attended the residence where the male was located upstairs & okay.
6:48 PM - 911 call from a male asking what road conditions were like from Swift Current to Regina. The male was contacted by police & given a verbal warning about the proper use of 911 & in the future he should be contacting the Highway Hotline about road conditions.
9:58 PM - report of a male known to the caller throwing a broom through his apartment window. Officers attended the apartment & spoke with both parties who wanted to handle the matter between themselves. The male responsible for the damage would pay to have the window repaired. No charges were laid in relation to the incident.
