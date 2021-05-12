The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
MAY-07
5:40 PM • report of a strange encounter at a gas station on the 2000 block of South Service Road E. The complainant advised she was approached by a male asking to use her credit card to fuel up his vehicle as his account wasn't working and after being told no he proceeded to ask for cash. The male was also told no and he left the area. The complainant just wished to have the exchange documented for information purposes.
6:57 PM - 911 call from a male saying he's being held against his will at a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive. Police called the location and spoke with staff who confirmed the caller was a patient and no emergency was taking place.
8:23 PM - report of a female known to the caller being harassed and stalked by her ex-husband. Police spoke with both the caller and the female and they were unable to provide any evidence of any recent offence and advised police could not act on suspicion. The complaint was documented for information purposes.
MAY-08
12:31 AM - report of an alarm at a location on the 2100 block of Adams Street. Police attended the location and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure. A door had been left unlocked and a keyholder for the property attended to ensure the building was locked up properly.
5:32 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the 600 block of North Railway Street W. Officers attended the business as the alarm was being cancelled. Police ensured the building was secure before leaving the business.
6:51 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado for speeding.
9:22 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Honda Accord for speeding. The driver of the vehicle was also issued an inspection ticket to remove the cover obstructing his licence plate.
10:39 AM - 911 call of a dispute at a commercial dwelling unit on the 100 block of North Service Road W. The caller advised that a friend was causing problems with staff at the location and starting to get physical. Police attended the location and learned the male had already left the location in an ambulance to attend the hospital for evaluation. Police spoke with the caller who advised he did not wish to have the matter pursued or any charges laid.
11:38 AM - report of miscellaneous items being stolen from the caller's unlocked vehicle sometime overnight while parked on the 700 block of 3rd Avenue NW. There are no suspects or witnesses.
12:27 PM - report of the caller's bicycle being stolen out of his yard on the 1100 block of Walker Street E. There are no suspects or witnesses.
12:32 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Ford F150 for speeding. The driver of
the vehicle was also issued an inspection ticket to have the windshield on the vehicle replaced.
1:31 PM - report of a male known to the caller leaving his backpack at her residence and when she checked inside it there appeared to be drugs in it. Police attended the residence and seized the backpack. This matter is still under investigation.
7:56 PM - report of a brown Ford SUV parked at a business on the 700 block of South Service Road E. that doesn't have a licence plate on it, just a piece of paper. Officers attended the parking lot and confirmed the paper on it was one of the new permits being issued in Manitoba and everything for the vehicle was valid.
MAY-09
2:16 AM - report of a window being damaged at a commercial dwelling unit on the 100 block of North Service Road W. The caller believed perhaps the renter of the room was responsible for the damage. Police attended the location and checked the room that was unoccupied. Police spoke with a neighbour at the location who advised they'd heard the window smash but had not looked to see what happened or who was outside. There are no other suspects or witnesses.
10:54 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Buick Enclave for speeding.
12:18 PM - report of the caller's neighbour entering their yard and stealing items from them. Police were later updated by the caller that she'd spoken to the neighbour’s landlord, who happens to be his mother, and all property had been returned to them. The caller did not wish to have the matter pursued any further.
6:11 PM - report of a found purse in the back alley of the 100 block of 9th Avenue NE. Police picked up the purse and returned it to the owner.
6:50 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Ford Escape for speeding. The driver was also issued an inspection ticket to replace the windshield.
8:43 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Dodge Durango for speeding.
