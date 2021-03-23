The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
MARCH-19
7:20 PM - report of an adult male using drugs and he is on court ordered conditions not to consume any drugs. The caller did not see the consumption of drugs and had been told this information third hand. The caller was advised by police she would need to be able to provide first hand information in order for an investigation to take place.
10:34 PM - report of the caller having a strange encounter with a black GMC Sierra while in the drive-thru of a business on the 800 block of South Service Road E. The caller advised the truck occupants appeared to have some kind of altercation with staff, drove away and then returned to the business going through the drive-thru again where the caller and her friend were on foot ordering food and then left a second time. The caller and their friend were walking home after getting food and the truck appeared and started following them shouting "yo" and honking at them until they were inside their residence. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
MARCH-20
7:16 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Kenworth semi for parking in a no parking zone on North Service Road E. The driver was also issued a ticket for driving on the left side of the center median as the vehicle was parked on the wrong side of the road.
7:16 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Peterbilt semi for parking in a no parking zone on North Service Road E. The driver was also issued a ticket for driving on the left side of the center median as the vehicle was parked on the wrong side of the road.
10:07 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Dodge Ram for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
10:39 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black GMC Terrain for failing to obey a stop sign.
10:58 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Honda Ridgeline for having excessive damage to their windshield. The driver was also issued a written warning for speeding.
11:10 AM - report of the complainant being refused entrance into a business on the 100 block of Central Avenue N as he was refusing to wear a mask as outlined in the Saskatchewan Public Health Order but said he had a medical exemption.
Police spoke with the male about his options and advised him the business could refuse service if they wish to do so
1:37 PM - 911 call from a male reporting there is a white Dodge at a business on the 400 block of South Service Road E. with a Manitoba plate on the front of the vehicle and a Saskatchewan plate on the back of the vehicle. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
1 :43 PM - report of the caller's bicycle being stolen from her garage two weeks prior on the 500 block of 6th Avenue NW.This matter is still under investigation.
4:05 PM - report of a collision on the 300 block of 9th Avenue NE after a passenger in the vehicle was reported to have
overdosed. Officers attended the collision scene and administered CPR on an adult male until EMS arrived. The male became conscious again and was transported to hospital by EMS for evaluation. This matter is still under investigation.
6:38 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a young male who had fallen into the water at the creek earlier. The caller advised she had pulled a male youth out of the creek water after he had fallen into the water while riding his bicycle, taken him home and wanted to confirm he was okay. Police attended the residence of the youth where he was at home with his mother and doing well.
7:24 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee for failing to stop at an intersection displaying a red light.
MARCH-21
12:46 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a grey GMC Sierra to have the tail and brake lights on the vehicle repaired .
1 :54 PM - report of an old orange truck reportedly throwing garbage out of their window north of Swift Current on the #4 Highway and then proceeded into the city. The plate number did not match the vehicle description provided. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
2:00 PM - report of the caller being threatened by another female. After speaking with police it was determined the information had been told to the caller third hand and did not meet the criteria of a criminal offence.
2:07 PM - report of a small child in distress and not breathing. Police attended the location and administered CPR and the child was able to start breathing on their own again. EMS arrived at the scene and they transported the child to the
hospital for evaluation.
5:43 PM - 911 call from a female advising she'd been receiving text messages from an intoxicated male who was on court ordered conditions not consume alcohol and may be suicidal. Officers attended the location of the male who
advised he was not suicidal but admitted to consuming alcohol when he is not to be. The male was arrested by police and released with a future court date. The male will be charged with one count of failing to comply with his probation order under the Criminal Code.
9:45 PM - report of the caller hearing noises in the hallway of the apartment complex they reside in and when they went to see what the noise was they found a female looking into their suite. The female is elderly and believed to be suffering from a medical condition. This matter is still on-going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.