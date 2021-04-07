The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP on the dates indicated:
APRIL-01
8:53 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a Honda Civic for proceeding the wrong direction down a one way street.
9:09 PM - report of the caller being followed in his vehicle by a black SUV to several locations in Swift Current and at the last location the driver just sat in the vehicle watching the caller. Police made partols and were able to locate the vehicle and speak with the driver who advised they just happened to be near the caller and was now levaing the City to head home.
10:18 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Dodge Grand Caravan for failing to comply with their driver's licence restrictions. The driver was also issued a written warning for speeding.
APRIL-02
6:36 AM - while on patrol police issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Chevrolet Cruze for operating a motor vehicle with a learner's licence and not having a qualified individual supervising.
8:31 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Honda Civic for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
10:07 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Mazda 3 for using their cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
10:50 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Dodge Journey for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence.
11:09 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Chevrolet Cobalt for failing to wear a seat belt.
11:29 AM - while on patrol officers issued written warning to the driver of a white Hyundai Accent for driving without due care and attention.
3:01 PM - report of a possible domestic dispute at the caller's neighbour's residence. The caller advised they can hear yelling and door slamming. Police attended the residence and spoke to the occupant's of the residence who advised they had been having an argument. Police confirmed nothing physical had taken place and the male advised he would be moving out the residence.
5:22 PM - report of dirt bikes speeding around the northwest area near Colonel Otter Drive. This investigation is still ongoing.
6:57 PM - report of a two vehicle collision on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SE. Police attended the location and determined the driver of a white Chevrolet Lumina had proceeded into the intersection without a green light resulting in a yellow Chevrolet Silverado, who had the green light to hit it. No one was injured as a result of the collision. Both vehicles were required to be towed from the scene. This matter is still under investigation.
7:41 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Toyota Corolla for proceeding in the wrong direction on a one way street.
11:17 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a Nissan Altima for failing to obey a stop sign.
11:55 PM - 911 call of suspicious activity on the 700 block of 11th Avenue NW. The caller advised their car alarm went off but when they looked around no one was near the vehicle and there did not appear to be any damage to it. Police made patrols of the area but did not locate anything or anyone suspicious.
APRIL-03
12:48 AM - 911 call of a party taking place on the 1400 block of Ashley Drive. The caller advised there are approximately 20 people in attendance which would be a breach of the restrictions put in place by Saskatchewan Public Health. Police attended the residence, where majority of youth took off running. Police spoke to the homeowner who was provided education on the health order and told to shut the party down. Police confirmed 12 youth and young adults had been in attendance and those without a sober ride home were given courtesy rides and left in the care of their parents.
9:49 AM - report of a commerical alarm at a business on the 400 block of South Service Road E. Police attended the business and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
12:03 PM - report of the caller having their wallet stolen from their unlocked vehicle sometime overnight while parked on the 300 block of Alder Place. There are no witnesses or suspects.
12:04 PM - report of a female going in and out of businesses along the 100 block of Central Avenue N. handing out flyers and not wearing a mask as per the Saskatchewan Public Health restrictions. Police made partols but were unable to locate the female.
12:40 AM - report of an adult female speaking with a male who she is on court ordered conditions not to have contact with. Police attended the female's residence to conduct a check on her in relation to her conditions and located a small amount of methamphetamine. The female will be charged with two counts of breaching the conditions of her release order under the Criminal Code.
3:37 PM - report of a black Chevrolet Impala driving erratically, swerving all over the road coming into the City and then turning off on Chaplin Street E. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. Police were able to contact the registered owner of the vehicle by phone at a later time and she advised she was not aware she'd been driving that way and was apologetic.
3:51 PM - report of the caller having a female known to him flip the table and push him after asking her to leave his table while at an establishment on the O block of Central Avenue N. Both parties were spoken to and the female reported the male had instigated the matter and their interactions have been escalating. This matter is still on-going.
9:33 PM - report of an alarm at a location on the 900 block of 2nd Avenue SE. Police attended and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
10:23 PM - report of a suicidal individual. Police located the individual and they were transported to the hospital for evaluation.
10:52 PM - report of a dispute between the caller's landlord and one of the caller's family members. The caller did not wish to have the matter pursued by police and only wanted it documented should something else take place.
APRIL-04
1:05 AM - 911 call of an assault at a residence on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SE involving a mother and daughter. Police attended the location and spoke to all parties who had been consuming alcohol and learned the two had gotten into a consensual wrestling match and a witness advised one of the females "punched out" the other. The mother was arrested by police and held in custody until she could be released once sober. No charges were laid in relation to the altercation.
2:02 AM - 911 call from a male advising his back door windows to his residence have been smashed out. The noise woke the caller up but he didn't see anyone. This matter is still under investigation.
5:01 AM - report of a commercial alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. While police were on route to the business the alarm was cancelled.
9:34 AM - report of a dispute between two males on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. The caller advised he'd been outside the business he works at smoking when he was apporached by a male asking if he could have one of the caller's cigarettes. When the male was told no, he got in the caller's face asking him if he wanted to fight someone. Police attended the location and spoke to the male who was advised to not return to the business for the remainder of the day and was also verbally warned about making threats to people.
12:02 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's child who was in the custody of the father as he has not been responding to calls or text messages. Police attended the residence and confirmed all was well.
1 :21 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the location and
confirmed the alarm to be false after speaking with a keyholder for the business.
1 :51 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Hyundai Elantra for speeding.
3:13 PM - report of a male panhandling outside a business on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. after the male had
been told by police not to return to the business. Police attended the location and directed the male to leave the area and
he complied .
6:53 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's mother who had been complaining about chest pain earlier
and was now not answering her phone. Police attended the residence and spoke with a neighbour who advised she had
been transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.
10:09 PM - report of the caller not being able to find her two children. The caller advised the one child had went to get the
other from a location where they had been playing basketball and had not returned home. Police later received a call advising she had located both youth walking home.
10:26 PM - report of the occupants of a white Chevrolet Impala on South Railway Street E appear to be smoking marijuana and the driver is all over the road and speeding. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. The registered owner of the vehicle was spoken with at a later time and given a verbal warning about the complaint. The registered owner believed her son had been using the vehicle at the time and would speak with him .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.