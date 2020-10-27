The following is a synopsis of calls for service for Swift Current RCMP for the dates indicated:
0CTOBER-23
4:47 PM - while on patrol, officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Ford F350 for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence.
9:44 PM - report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller stated that the driver's side window of an SUV was down & a female was resting her head against the door through the window when a truck pulled up in front of the SUV. The caller advised when she drove around the block again both vehicles were leaving. No licence plate numbers were able to be obtained by the caller & the direction of travel was unknown. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicles.
10:20 PM - report of a male known to the caller that's been following her. The caller advised she met the male through an online group & has now shown up at her place of work after declining an invitation to meet the night prior. Police spoke with the male advising the caller did not wish to have anymore contact with him. The male advised police he would leave the caller alone. No criminal charges were laid in the relation to the incident.
11:33 PM - while on patrol officers arrested a male who had a warrant for his arrest out of Moose Jaw. The male was later released with a date to attend court in Moose Jaw.
0CTOBER-24
5:47 AM - report of multiple alarms coming from a business situated on the O block of Springs Drive. Officers attended the location & confirmed the alarm to be false after securing the business.
7:48 AM - report of a deceased deer in the caller's back yard on the 500 block of Stenson Place. The caller advised he' had seen the deer previously & it did not appear to be in good health. The City of Swift Current was contacted to dispose of the deceased animal.
3:11 PM - while on patrol officers observed a green Ford Winstar with occupants known to police who were on police ordered conditions not to have contact with each other. The vehicle was stopped & both occupants, an adult male & an adult female were arrested & upon search of the vehicle drugs were located. 39 year old Keenan Ireland has been charged with one count of obstruction, one count of failing to comply with his undertaking condition & one count of possession of property obtained by crime under the Criminal Code. Ireland has also been charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act. Ireland was held in custody & appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court October 26. The adult female will be charged with one count of breaching the condition of her release under the Criminal Code.
4:08 PM - report of the caller being confronted by an unknown female saying she is "pregnant with his child" & she was now following the caller so he was coming to the Detachment right away to speak with police. The male did not attend the Detachment. When Detachment staff contacted the caller he advised that the female had stopped following him so he was no longer in need of police assistance.
6:33 PM - 911 call of a gas & dash from a business on the 1700 block of North Service Road E. The caller advised a grey truck being driver by a male had fuelled up & left without paying. The caller was not able to obtain a licence plate for the vehicle or provide any description of the male. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
6:53 PM - report of an adult male & adult female "fighting" at a location on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. The caller advised the male drove away when the female was climbing into the vehicle. Both subjects were located by police & advised nothing physical had taken place & it was just an argument. The couple had ended their relationship & the female was wanting her property back.
0CTOBER-25
9:28 PM - report of an alarm coming from a business on the O block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended & noted a door to the business was open. Officers cleared the property & confirmed the alarm to be false. An employee of the business arrived & was able to ensure the building was locked up properly.
12:28 PM - report of a male hired by the complainant to complete work on some of his property not returning it. The complainant advised the male keeps delaying all attempts to get his property back. Police contacted the male & left a message advising that he was to return the property to the owner otherwise an investigation would be initiated. Police were notified by the complainant that he received a message from the male advising they would meet in Rosetown & his property would be returned.
12:31 PM - report of a male yelling outside a business on the O block of Springs Drive. The caller was unsure of what the male was yelling about. Police attended the location but did not find anyone yelling. Police spoke with staff at the business who advised they'd noticed the male but had not been concerned . No one was able to identify who the male was & would call police if the male returned & continued to cause a scene.
12:48 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Ford F150 for speeding.
3:27 PM - 911 call of a red semi hauling two grain trailers is all over the road on the #1 Highway. Police were unable to catch up with the semi & got in touch with the Swift Current Rural Detachment to keep an eye out for it.
4:32 PM - report of a drone flying over a business on the 100 block of Industrial Drive. The caller had noted that a grey four door Buick sedan was also parked near the area of the business & suspected the two were related. The caller was concerned that the drone may be taking photographs of the property with an intention to return to break in or steal from the property. Police attended the location but both the vehicle & drone were gone prior to their arrival. The owner of the business was advised of the call & that police would do extra patrols of that area.
7:10 PM - 911 call from an intoxicated male speaking very slowly, not making sense & not answering call takers questions. Police contacted the male who was very upset over the recent death of a family member & thought he could call to talk to someone. Police were not concerned about the male self-harming. Police suggested he stop drinking for the evening & try to get some rest.
