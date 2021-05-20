The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
MAY-14
4:39 PM - report of an on-going neighbour dispute. The caller advised his neighbour was using a pressure washer and it caused mud to be sprayed onto his residence. Police spoke with the caller and advised him this was not a police matter and the two neighbours would need to sort out their issues amongst themselves.
9:21 PM - report of loud music coming from a residence on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue NE. Officers attended the residence, spoke with the home owner and asked him to turn down the music to which he complied.
9:22 PM - report of a loud semi parked along North Service Road E. Police attended the area and the driver advised he
would move the vehicle.
11 :45 PM - 911 call from an intoxicated male wanting to speak with police about cats in the neighbourhood and people
are making posts about him on social media in relation to the animals. The male was advised that his complaint was not a police matter and he was welcome to call the City Bylaw Department or SPCA about the abundance of cats coming into his yard.
MAY-15
12:19 AM - 911 hang up call from the same male who had contacted 911 earlier about cats in his neighbourhood. Police attended the male's residence and he was given a verbal warning about the proper use of 911.
9:29 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Volkswagen Jetta for speeding.
10:10 AM -while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a blue Dodge Ram for speeding.
10:28 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Ford F150 for failing to wear their seatbelt properly.
1 :51 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Dodge Challenger for speeding.
11:55 AM - 911 call of a male walking on North Service Road E with a small child after crossing the highway. The caller advised the male looked familiar to him but he'd never seen him with a child so he was concerned. Police made patrols and located the male and child who was a relative.
12:18 PM - received call from a male who advised police dealt with him the night prior in relation to complaints he had about numerous cats in his neighbourhood. The caller advised his neighbour posted about him on social media so he wanted to stand outside yelling until his neighbour came out and he could "smack" him upside the head like the "good old days". Police spoke with the male and he was given a verbal warning about making threats of causing injury to people and that if he had concerns about cats in the area to call the City Bylaw Department.
2:13 PM -while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Chevrolet Cruze for speeding. The driver of the vehicle was also issued an inspection ticket to have the windshield on the vehicle replaced.
3:56 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey BMW 3280 for speeding.
4:21 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Volkswagen Tiguan for speeding.
5:40 PM - report of the caller wanting his longboard back from a male he'd lent it to. Police spoke with the caller and determined the caller had lent his property to the male but had not requested it back. The caller was advised this was not a police matter and to speak to the male about obtaining his property and if unsuccessful he'll have to pursue the matter civilly.
5:47 PM - 911 call from a female advising she's locked herself in a room on the 2200 block of Woodrow Lloyd Place. While on the phone with call takers staff at the location were able to assist the female & confirmed no emergency was taking place.
6:37 PM - request from a male who is requiring assistance with finding somewhere to stay for the night. The male was advised to contact 211 to ask for assistance with finding somewhere to stay.
7:22 PM - an intoxicated male attended the Detachment to make a complaint to police about unwanted cats wandering into his yard. Police spoke with the male for a third time advising he needed to direct his complaint to the City Bylaw Department as cats wandering into his yard was not a police matter. The male was directed to go home and sober up or he would be arrested for public intoxication.
8:04 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a brown Jeep Cherokee for disobeying a stop sign.
8:51 PM - report of a male taking clothing out of a donation bin at a business on the 300 block of Central Avenue N. The caller advised the male also threw his backpack at the building and glass could be heard breaking but was not sure if any damage was caused to the building. Officers attended the location and spoke to the male who confirmed a crock pot in his backpack had broken when he threw it and police confirmed there was no damage to the property.
10:35 PM - report of an erratic driver in a white Toyota Corolla near the exhibition grounds. The caller advised the vehicle was driving at excessive speeds, almost hit the caller and then was spinning its tires, kicking up rocks. Police made patrols but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided.
10:55 PM - report of underage teenagers consuming alcohol at a residence on the 100 block of 5th Avenue SE. Police attended the residence and spoke to the homeowner. The party was shut down and all party-goers went home.
MAY-16
12:20 AM - 911 hang up call from a dwelling unit on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE. Police contacted the caller and she advised that someone had been ringing the buzzer for her residence but it had been a mistake and they had since left. The caller was given a verbal warning about the proper use of 911 .
1 :57 AM - report of a female sending harassing messages and threatening the caller and his spouse. The female had been staying with the caller and making claims about not getting all of her property back. The caller did not wish to have the matter pursued and only wanted the complaint documented.
2:13 AM - 911 call of a possibly impaired driver. The caller advised two intoxicated males, one known to the caller, approached her and her friend and after making threats to them, dumped beer into her vehicle and then were following her in their vehicles when they left the area. One male was in a black Audi and the other in a yellow Chevrolet Camara. Police made patrols but were unable to locate either vehicle. This matter is still under investigation.
7:01 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Toyota Camry for disobeying a stop sign.
10:36 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a brown Honda CR-V for disobeying a stop sign.
11:21 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Honda CR-V for speeding.
2:56 PM - report of a female leaving a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive and needed to be returned.
Police located the female and she agreed to return to the location.
3:05 PM - report of a male at a business on the 300 block of Central Avenue N who started pulling clothing out of a
donation bin and then took off on foot westbound. A second call was received advising the male had returned to the
business however police were unable to attend due to another matter. The caller asked the male to leave the business
and he complied.
4:34 PM - report of a male withholding a television from the caller claiming she owes him rent money after staying with
him. Police attended the male's residence and he advised all property was placed outside the night prior for the caller to
pick up and when he'd returned home later in the evening her things were gone. The caller was advised the matter was
civil and there would be no more police involvement.
6:55 PM - report of a male breaching his court order with the caller by contacting her. The male was arrested by police
and released from custody with a future court date. The male will be charged with one count of failing to comply with his
release order under the Criminal Code.
7:23 PM - report of the caller's tenant's truck blocking the doors on a trailer he has parked on the property and he is
unable to gain access to the trailer and would like police assistance as there have been on-going issues between the
caller and the tenant. Police spoke with the tenant who advised she was out of town but would move the vehicle when she
returned to the residence.
7:43 PM - report of the caller's daughter having issues with one of neighbours on the O block of 13th Avenue SE and
today he threw wood at some cats. Officers attended the area and located the male who was intoxicated and had been
spoken to by police prior about the cats in his neighbourhood. The male was arrested by police and will be charged with
one count of mischief under the Criminal Code.
8:25 PM - report of a male not allowing the caller to leave a residence after having an argument over money. The caller told police the male had placed his hand over the door frame preventing her from leaving but eventually he moved and she left the residence. Further investigation was conducted by police and they were able to determine no criminal offence had been committed.
8:53 PM - report of 24 vehicles parked at a location on the 2000 block of Chaplin Street E making a bunch of loud noise.
Police attended the location and all vehicles were parked and causing no issues. All persons at the location were given
verbal warnings about noise and to be respectful of residents in the area.
10:25 PM - report of the caller being attacked by her neighbour's cat and telling him that if it returns she will throw it off her property. The owner of the animal told the caller he called police so the caller wanted her side of the story documented.
The caller was advised the owner of the cat did not contact police and that if there are on-going issues with the animal it
should be reported to the City Bylaw Department.
